AAF Week 1: Stats Leaders, Standings and Highlights

With Week 1 of the Alliance of American Football now in the books, we can take a look back at the good, bad and ugly from the opening stretch of action. Overall, for a brand new football league, it’s hard not to like how things played out overall, even though there were a few ugly performances when the action wrapped up.

There were three teams that really stood out from the early action, as the Arizona Hotshots showcased an impressive offense in a 38-22 win. The Orlando Apollos also looked like the real deal, knocking off the Atlanta Legends 40-6 while the Birmingham Iron posted a 26-0 shutout against the Memphis Express.

While some players impressed, others disappointed in their AAF debut. We’re going to breakdown the current standings, key stats and highlights from Week 1 of the action.

AAF Standings After Week 1

Western Conference

1. Arizona Hotshots (1-0) 2. San Antonio Commanders (1-0) 3. San Diego Fleet (0-1) 4. Salt Lake Stallions (0-1)

Eastern Conference

1. Orlando Apollos (1-0) 2. Birmingham Iron (1-0) 3. Memphis Express (0-1) 4. Atlanta Legends (0-1)

Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 1

Quarterbacks

John Wolford (ARI): 18/29 for 275 yards, four touchdowns

Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 15/25 for 227 yards, two passing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown

Luis Perez (BIR): 19/33 for 252 yards

Running Backs

Jhurell Pressley (ARI): 18 carries, 64 yards, one catch, 30 yards and one touchdown

Akeem Hunt (ORL): 10 rushes, 73 yards

Trent Richardson (BIR) 23 carries, 58 yards, two touchdowns

Wide Receivers

Rashad Ross (ARI): five catches, 103 yards, two touchdowns

Quinton Patton (BIR): four catches, 107 yards

Mekale McKay (SA): five catches, 80 yards

Alonzo Moore (SA): three catches, 78 yards

Jalin Marshall (ORL): three catches, 61 yards, one touchdown

Gerald Christian (ARI): three catches, 44 yards, one touchdown

Defense

DeMarquis Gates (MEM): 11 tackles, one for loss, two forced fumbles

Terence Garvin (ORL): 11 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss

Damontre Moore (SD): 10 tackles, six QB hits, one pass defensed

Jonathan Massaquoi (BIR): seven tackles, three for loss, two sacks

Ryan Moeller (SD): eight tackles, two passes defensed, one interception

Orion Stewart (SA): six tackles, two passes defensed, one interception

Jamar Summers (BIR): three tackles, one for loss, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble

Other Notable Week 1 AAF Stats

Quarterbacks

Christian Hackenberg (MEM): 10/23 for 87 yards, one interception

Mike Bercovici (SD): 15/25 for 176 yards, two interceptions

Logan Woodside (SA): 18/36 for 255 yards, two interceptions

Running Backs

Zac Stacy (MEM): 12 carries, 58 yards

Denard Robinson (ATL): five carries, three yards, one catch, five yards

Wide Receivers

Gavin Escobar (SD): four catches, 66 yards

Brian Brown (SD): five catches, 66 yards

Greg Ward Jr. (SA): five catches, 65 yards

Charles Johnson (ORL): four catches, 60 yards

Anthony Denham (SLS): five catches, 59 yards

Defense

De’Vante Bausby (SA): four tackles, two passes defensed, one interception

Shaan Washington: two tackles, one for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble

Karter Schult (SL): five tackles, two for loss, one sack

Ron Brooks (SD): five tackles, two passes defensed, one interception

Will Sutton (ARI): six tackles, one for loss, one sack

Greer Martini (SL): seven tackles, one for loss, one sack

Tyson Graham Jr. (ATL): 11 tackles

Best Week 1 Alliance of American Football Highlights

There were a variety of impressive plays, but obviously, we couldn’t include them all, so we broke down some of the best from the action over the weekend. Most plays were provided by the AAF’s official Twitter account.

Rashad Ross Goes One-Handed

Greg Ward Jr. With Impressive Grab

Terence Garvin With the House Call

Nick Truesdell With the Clutch TD Grab

One of John Wolford’s Four Touchdown Passes

We can watch this all night long 😎 pic.twitter.com/fmNt3zL1Pm — Arizona Hotshots (@aafhotshots) February 11, 2019

Rashad Ross Hauls in Long Touchdown

Wild Interception by Zack Sanchez

Apollo’s Score From Way Out

The Orlando Special

The Brutal Hit on Mike Bercovici

