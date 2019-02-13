AAF Week 1: Stats Leaders, Standings and Highlights

With Week 1 of the Alliance of American Football now in the books, we can take a look back at the good, bad and ugly from the opening stretch of action. Overall, for a brand new football league, it’s hard not to like how things played out overall, even though there were a few ugly performances when the action wrapped up.
There were three teams that really stood out from the early action, as the Arizona Hotshots showcased an impressive offense in a 38-22 win. The Orlando Apollos also looked like the real deal, knocking off the Atlanta Legends 40-6 while the Birmingham Iron posted a 26-0 shutout against the Memphis Express.
While some players impressed, others disappointed in their AAF debut. We’re going to breakdown the current standings, key stats and highlights from Week 1 of the action.
AAF Standings After Week 1
*Standings courtesy of AAF.com
Western Conference
- 1. Arizona Hotshots (1-0)
- 2. San Antonio Commanders (1-0)
- 3. San Diego Fleet (0-1)
- 4. Salt Lake Stallions (0-1)
Eastern Conference
- 1. Orlando Apollos (1-0)
- 2. Birmingham Iron (1-0)
- 3. Memphis Express (0-1)
- 4. Atlanta Legends (0-1)
Top Players From Alliance of American Football Week 1
*Note: Stats courtesy No Extra Points
Quarterbacks
- John Wolford (ARI): 18/29 for 275 yards, four touchdowns
- Garrett Gilbert (ORL): 15/25 for 227 yards, two passing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown
- Luis Perez (BIR): 19/33 for 252 yards
Running Backs
- Jhurell Pressley (ARI): 18 carries, 64 yards, one catch, 30 yards and one touchdown
- Akeem Hunt (ORL): 10 rushes, 73 yards
- Trent Richardson (BIR) 23 carries, 58 yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receivers
- Rashad Ross (ARI): five catches, 103 yards, two touchdowns
- Quinton Patton (BIR): four catches, 107 yards
- Mekale McKay (SA): five catches, 80 yards
- Alonzo Moore (SA): three catches, 78 yards
- Jalin Marshall (ORL): three catches, 61 yards, one touchdown
- Gerald Christian (ARI): three catches, 44 yards, one touchdown
Defense
- DeMarquis Gates (MEM): 11 tackles, one for loss, two forced fumbles
- Terence Garvin (ORL): 11 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss
- Damontre Moore (SD): 10 tackles, six QB hits, one pass defensed
- Jonathan Massaquoi (BIR): seven tackles, three for loss, two sacks
- Ryan Moeller (SD): eight tackles, two passes defensed, one interception
- Orion Stewart (SA): six tackles, two passes defensed, one interception
- Jamar Summers (BIR): three tackles, one for loss, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble
Other Notable Week 1 AAF Stats
Quarterbacks
- Christian Hackenberg (MEM): 10/23 for 87 yards, one interception
- Mike Bercovici (SD): 15/25 for 176 yards, two interceptions
- Logan Woodside (SA): 18/36 for 255 yards, two interceptions
Running Backs
- Zac Stacy (MEM): 12 carries, 58 yards
- Denard Robinson (ATL): five carries, three yards, one catch, five yards
Wide Receivers
- Gavin Escobar (SD): four catches, 66 yards
- Brian Brown (SD): five catches, 66 yards
- Greg Ward Jr. (SA): five catches, 65 yards
- Charles Johnson (ORL): four catches, 60 yards
- Anthony Denham (SLS): five catches, 59 yards
Defense
- De’Vante Bausby (SA): four tackles, two passes defensed, one interception
- Shaan Washington: two tackles, one for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble
- Karter Schult (SL): five tackles, two for loss, one sack
- Ron Brooks (SD): five tackles, two passes defensed, one interception
- Will Sutton (ARI): six tackles, one for loss, one sack
- Greer Martini (SL): seven tackles, one for loss, one sack
- Tyson Graham Jr. (ATL): 11 tackles
Best Week 1 Alliance of American Football Highlights
There were a variety of impressive plays, but obviously, we couldn’t include them all, so we broke down some of the best from the action over the weekend. Most plays were provided by the AAF’s official Twitter account.
Rashad Ross Goes One-Handed
Greg Ward Jr. With Impressive Grab
Terence Garvin With the House Call
Nick Truesdell With the Clutch TD Grab
One of John Wolford’s Four Touchdown Passes
Rashad Ross Hauls in Long Touchdown
Wild Interception by Zack Sanchez
Apollo’s Score From Way Out
The Orlando Special
The Brutal Hit on Mike Bercovici
