WATCH: Ben Simmons Shoots Legitimate 3-Pointer, Twitter Can’t Believe It

There have been a few jump shots attempted by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons this season, but what happened on Sunday was on a different level. During the third quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Simmons didn’t just attempt a 3-pointer, but he did so with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.

While Simmons was wide-open, as he almost always is around the 3-point arc, he showed virtually no pause before pulling up for the jumper. While it rimmed out, it was still a good looking shot and was great to see from the young guard (per The Render).

Ben Simmons attempts an actual 3 pointer! pic.twitter.com/xodIr5zo6u — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 10, 2019

After the attempt, it sent Twitter and social media as a whole into a frenzy. Fans were either stunned, thrilled, confused or just outright happy at the decision made by Simmons to attempt the shot. Let’s check out some of the top reactions from the jumper.

Twitter Reacts to Ben Simmons’ 3-Point Attempt

Ben Simmons just took a 3.. today’s the day to ask her out fellas. — PremRock (@PlanetPremRock) February 10, 2019

Ben simmons shot a 3. Theres football on after the super bowl. This is the world i want to live in. — Anthony Petruccio (@tonythetigre4) February 10, 2019

Ben Simmons took a 3 and the Sixers were so shocked they forgot how to play basketball — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) February 10, 2019

One of these days Ben Simmons is gonna go 3/10 from three and everyone is gonna lose their minds — Will (@TlMBERWOLVES) February 10, 2019

& imagine that, Ben Simmons' first ACTUAL 3pt attempt almost falls….. because he's CAPABLE. He just needs to keep taking them if LeBron is going to camp out in the lane. — Sixers Talk 🗣 (@76ersProcessing) February 10, 2019

@OprahSide BEN SIMMONS JUST TOOK A LEGIT THREE YO THE END IS NEAR LMFAOOOO — Yung God (@Fratino21) February 10, 2019

I pray that the day Ben Simmons hits a three is in Philly, just so I can see the reaction👀 — John Mobley IV (@mobley_john) February 10, 2019

Ben Simmons’ NBA 3-Point Attempts

While Simmons has now attempted just three shots from deep this season, one of them was a runner from near midcourt as time was expiring in a quarter. This shot was certainly different than the others, although he’s gone 0-for-3.

Rob Perez of The Action Network revealed the attempt which came from the logo back in late January.

BEN SIMMONS HAS ATTEMPTED A 3 pic.twitter.com/1Z9jVc9pEC — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 27, 2019

To this point in his career, Simmons has gone 0-for-13 from 3-point range, attempting 11 during his rookie season. Obviously, this hasn’t negatively impacted his game all that much, as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is having a superb season. Through 54 games (prior to Sunday), he’s posted averages of 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.

Sixers fans are anxiously awaiting Simmons’ first 3-pointer to fall through, and it’s bound to come sooner than later. Due to the fact that he seems more willing to shoot them, there’s a good chance it’ll happen before the end of the season.

