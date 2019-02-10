WATCH: Ben Simmons Shoots Legitimate 3-Pointer, Twitter Can’t Believe It

There have been a few jump shots attempted by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons this season, but what happened on Sunday was on a different level. During the third quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Simmons didn’t just attempt a 3-pointer, but he did so with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
While Simmons was wide-open, as he almost always is around the 3-point arc, he showed virtually no pause before pulling up for the jumper. While it rimmed out, it was still a good looking shot and was great to see from the young guard (per The Render).
After the attempt, it sent Twitter and social media as a whole into a frenzy. Fans were either stunned, thrilled, confused or just outright happy at the decision made by Simmons to attempt the shot. Let’s check out some of the top reactions from the jumper.
Twitter Reacts to Ben Simmons’ 3-Point Attempt
Ben Simmons’ NBA 3-Point Attempts
While Simmons has now attempted just three shots from deep this season, one of them was a runner from near midcourt as time was expiring in a quarter. This shot was certainly different than the others, although he’s gone 0-for-3.
Rob Perez of The Action Network revealed the attempt which came from the logo back in late January.
To this point in his career, Simmons has gone 0-for-13 from 3-point range, attempting 11 during his rookie season. Obviously, this hasn’t negatively impacted his game all that much, as the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is having a superb season. Through 54 games (prior to Sunday), he’s posted averages of 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
Sixers fans are anxiously awaiting Simmons’ first 3-pointer to fall through, and it’s bound to come sooner than later. Due to the fact that he seems more willing to shoot them, there’s a good chance it’ll happen before the end of the season.
