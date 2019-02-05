Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup if Anthony Davis Trade Happens

While the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been talked about as a part of the Anthony Davis sweepstakes all that often, the chatter around them has ramped up as of late. This stems from the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo and company were listed as one of the four teams Davis would sign long-term with if traded.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania and placed the Bucks among a group that included the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

If that doesn’t make things interesting enough, just days prior it was reported that the Bucks would be willing to deal any player on the roster other than Giannis.

The Bucks have entered the Anthony Davis sweepstakes and, according to sources,, have offered the Pelicans any players on their roster not named Giannis. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) January 29, 2019

Assuming this is true, it would allow Milwaukee to create a few interesting trade offers for Davis. Based on the fact that the Bucks do have quite a few deals that are expiring, there’s a chance it could be tough for them to create a major offer without a third team in the deal. Regardless, we still put together a potential offer, because the idea of Antetokounmpo and Davis playing next to each other is pretty amazing to consider.

Let’s first look at the offer and then evaluate how the Bucks roster would look after.

*Deal created with the ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

Possible Bucks Trade for Anthony Davis

*Bucks send two first-round draft picks to the Pelicans

Although five players and two first-rounders seem like a lot, that’s apparently the going rate for him at the moment. And beyond that, the trade includes Eric Bledsoe’s expiring deal and Malcolm Brogdon, who’s set to be a restricted free agent, per Spotrac. The Pelicans would have the option to match any offer for Brogdon, which makes him a bit more appealing.

Another possible issue with this deal is Khris Middleton’s player option for next year. Unless the Pelicans do an incredible job convincing him to opt in, there’s a chance he could immediately leave. In turn, the draft picks are a must, and even then I’m not sure this gets the deal done unless New Orleans fully embraces the rebuild.

For what it’s worth, even if they kept Brogdon and had Thon Maker, Pat Connaughton and managed to re-sign Middleton, the deal wouldn’t be terrible with the picks. Another avenue to go could be simply to allow Middleton, Brogdon and Bledsoe to leave and make a huge push in free agency. Although the deal is a longshot, it still leaves Milwaukee with a frontcourt that would be brutal for opponents.

Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup With Anthony Davis

Position Expected Starter Backup Center Brook Lopez Jason Smith D.J. Wilson Power Forward Anthony Davis Ersan Ilyasova Christian Wood Small Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Tony Snell Shooting Guard E’Twaun Moore Donte DiVincenzo Sterling Brown Point Guard Elfrid Payton George Hill Jaylen Morris

