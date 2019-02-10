Logan Woodside, QB of AAF’s San Antonio Commanders: College Stats & Career

The Alliance of American Football is officially underway and many of the players made headlines on opening night. While there were a few bumps and bruises along the way and some obvious things to possibly be tweaked, overall, it seemed to be a solid debut. One name who drew a decent amount of attention in the pair of games played Saturday was San Antonio Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside.

While the AAF had a quarterback draft to decide which players would land where Woodside was selected in the third round by the Commanders. Although he was selected after teammates Dustin Vaughan (protected pick) and Marquise Williams, he still managed to make his presence felt on opening night.

Obviously, it was a small sample size, but Woodside did grab some attention, and when looking back at his college career, we shouldn’t be all that surprised.

Logan Woodside’s Impressive College Career

Woodside joined the Toledo Rockets in 2013 and received an opportunity for extended playing time during the 2014 season after an unfortunate injury to Phillip Ely. After throwing for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore, he was redshirted in 2015 when Ely returned.

After that year, Woodside took over the starting job in 2016 and threw for 45 touchdowns and 4,129 yards while completing 69.1 percent of his passes. He also threw just nine interceptions and entered his senior season with a full head of steam. While the 6-foot-2 quarterback couldn’t match that success, he still completed 64.2 percent of his passes in 2017 for 3,882 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Woodside was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and received first-team All-MAC honors in both 2016 and 2017. Between the two seasons, Toledo posted a 20-7 record and made it to the MAC Football Championship in his senior year.

Woodside’s Brief NFL Stint

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, he entered a tough situation to try to carve out a roster spot. Woodside was eventually waived by the Bengals prior to the season and landed on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. His stay there only lasted the span of a few weeks, as he was released in late September.

Fortunately, Woodside had to wait just over two months before being selected in the 2019 AAF Quarterback Draft where he now has an opportunity to continue his football career. During the first half of his debut for the Commanders, Woodside threw for 95 yards in the first half of the team’s 15-6 win over the San Diego Fleet.

