Sixers Trade for Bulls’ Bobby Portis Among Top Possible Deadline Deals

There’s an obvious need for depth on the Philadelphia 76ers roster, and a recent injury to Wilson Chandler made that even more apparent. As the team approaches the NBA trade deadline, there are quite a few questions and major topics that remain unknown. Based on their current status and outlook, the Sixers have the chance to do damage in the postseason but need to add a piece or two.

With the return date of players like Markelle Fultz and Zhaire Smith up in the air, as well as the uncertainty about what either will provide on the court, a handful of trade targets make sense. Two specifically which stand out are Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis and Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock.

Both players seem to be trade options, and ESPN’s Zach Lowe even detailed that everyone on the Bulls not named Lauri Markkanen or Wendell Carter Jr. is available. Along with that, Bullock and Portis have contracts which the Sixers would be happy to take on, as Bullock is in the final year of his deal while Portis is a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Let’s take a look at a possible deal the Sixers could strike for both players that would set them up nicely for a title push this season.

Sixers Trade for Bobby Portis, Add Backup Center

*Sixers send two second-round picks to Bulls

The Sixers opt to do something here that very few teams have shown interest in, which is taking on Robin Lopez’s expiring contract. Fortunately, it works out because Philly needs a backup center along with a strong option at power forward. Portis would be a great fit and could immediately step in to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

In exchange, the Sixers send back the expiring deals of Wilson Chandler and Furkan Korkmaz. It’s highly unlikely the team re-signs either player after the year, so getting them off the books and adding two players who can help is a nice route to go. In turn, Brett Brown’s squad tacks on two second-round picks to make the deal happen, something they’d almost certainly be willing to do.

Sixers Send Picks, Two Players for Reggie Bullock

*Sixers send a second-round pick to Pistons

This is a similar situation when it comes to the draft pick for the Sixers, as the Pistons are essentially just taking on two players with expiring deals. One key difference here which leads to the team offering one second-rounder instead of two is that Bullock doesn’t have quite as much upside as Portis at this point.

Regardless, Bullock would be a solid addition and he’d provide an immediate boost to the outside shooting of the second unit. If the Sixers were able to land the 27-year-old with a package even remotely close to one like this, it’d be worth looking into. Bullock is shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc this year, but was an impressive 44.5 percent last year, showing the potential upside he has as a shooter.

