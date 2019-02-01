Sixers Trade Packages to Bring Jrue Holiday Back to Philadelphia

As the NBA trade deadline rumors run wild, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves facing some tough calls. One of the biggest is how they want to go about moving forward with their roster this season and beyond. Specifically, how to build the roster around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and whether Jimmy Butler will be a part of the longterm plans.

But apparently, they may be looking to a former face to return and help make a possible NBA title push this season. According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the Sixers have inquired about Jrue Holiday ahead of the trade deadline.

Anthony Davis may not be the only New Orleans Pelicans player being discussed in trades. Jrue Holiday has been inquired about by both the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. pic.twitter.com/MMGTOxvhx6 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 1, 2019

As far as how in-depth the talks went or how they played out, that remains an unknown. But for now, it’s apparent the Sixers are on the phone and looking to make moves. One interesting topic to monitor could be whether Butler winds up being a part of a potential trade for the New Orleans Pelicans star.

With that said, we’re going to take a look at a few possible trade packages the Sixers could put together for Holiday. One will feature Butler and the other will leave him in Philly, although I’m not sure if the latter is realistic.

*Note: All trades created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Sixers Trade for Jrue Holiday & Nikola Mirotic

*Sixers send a second-round pick to Pelicans

This is an interesting deal for both sides, although the Pelicans would almost certainly be taking on Butler as a one-year rental. That was the key reason for adding a second-round pick into the mix, along with the fact that Markelle Fultz‘s stock isn’t very high right now. For New Orleans, they get a player with upside, but also risk in Fultz, as well as two contracts likely coming off the books this offseason. In turn, it frees up a decent amount of cap space for free agency.

The Sixers would likely feel good after this deal as they pick up a solid stretch four in Nikola Mirotic as well as the key addition in Holiday. This trade boosts the starting lineup’s overall outlook, especially if the Pelicans guard can continue playing at the level he has over the past few seasons.

Sixers Strike Pick-Heavy Deal for Jrue Holiday

*Sixers send Miami’s 2021 first-round pick and their own 2020 first-round selection

If we’re being honest, I’m not completely sold on this getting the job done, even with the draft picks. The only way this works out is if the Pelicans find the upside of Fultz appealing (possible) and are more interested in adding expiring contracts and picks to focus on their rebuild. I don’t think it’s entirely out of the question, but it may take some persuading from the Sixers front office.

On the positive side, the Pelicans do receive two intriguing young players in Fultz and Furkan Korkmaz. While Korkmaz has struggled to find minutes with the Sixers, he could have an opportunity to prove himself in New Orleans for the remainder of this season. And if the Pelicans are happy with his production, they wouldn’t have to break the bank to keep him in town.

