Bruno Fernando NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks & Projections

The star big man of the Maryland Terrapins, Bruno Fernando is a big man with an NBA-ready body to go with plus athleticism. Fernando has taken a major step forward in his sophomore campaign, evolving into an elite glass-cleaning rim protector and walking double. His blend of size, strength, and speed alone have had him on NBA scouts radar coming out of high school. Despite struggling to adjust to the college game in his freshman season, he looks much improved with a year under his belt and is showing the ability to consistently improve his game.

It's intense in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Bruno Fernando finishes the slam, and Tim Miles gets a T for protesting the no-call: pic.twitter.com/TZHFcwQ6iz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 7, 2019

Averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, Fernando has established himself as one of the nation’s best big man prospects and has the physical size and athletic ability that scouts dream of for the modern NBA.

Bruno Fernando Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

Currently, Bruno Fernando’s mock draft status is all over the first round. Ranging from NBAdraft.net having him going 9th overall (Pelicans) to ESPN having him going 30th overall (Bucks).

The variance is in large part due to his incredible upside but also a somewhat low floor. One of the more raw talents in the draft, Fernando doesn’t possess much of an offensive game and will need to develop his touch around the basket to truly fulfill his potential as a two-way force in the NBA. However, at the very least he should develop into a serviceable defender at the NBA level and with the right fit, could actually contribute strong minutes defensively out of the gate. His defense alone will keep him in the first round but his offensive showing in the tournament will determine just how high he climbs.

Bruno Fernando NBA Player Comparison

At His Best:

At his absolute best, Bruno Fernando has the raw skills to develop into a Clint Capela type rim-running big man. With incredible athleticism and a natural instinct for patrolling the paint, Fernando can get up and down the court quickly and should thrive in the transition-heavy NBA. Capela and Fernando both share extremely similar frames and athletic ability alongside the fact that both had significant question marks regarding how refined of players they were.

4 of Clint Capela's 11 makes tonight came within the first 6 seconds of the shot clock, a majority of his FGs came within first 8 seconds. For the season, he's shooting 67% on 2.7 attempts per game in first 6 seconds of shot clock. First one down the floor, collapsing the defense pic.twitter.com/XRJX0Iev9z — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) March 20, 2019

Capela showed that he was able to use his raw skills and athletic talent to contribute without necessarily developing a consistent mid-range shot and Fernando could very possibly follow that same trajectory. It may take a few years, but that level of upside is extremely tantalizing to NBA front offices.

At His Worst

At his worst, Fernando could simply become another Ian Mahinmi. An extremely long and athletic big man, Mahimini was never able to live up to the potential that he has been able to flash on occasion. His lack of actual basketball skill is simply too much for his size and athleticism to mask.

If Fernando never develops his touch around the basket and finds himself in the wrong fit, this career trajectory is a very real possibility. Given his skill set and the modern NBA’s varying usage of big men, the team he lands on will likely dictate which exact path his career arc follows.