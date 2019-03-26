Conor McGregor Investigated in Sexual Assault Case: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Conor McGregor is being investigated by the Irish police in relation to a sexual assault that occurred in Dublin in December 2018, according to aNew York Times report. On March 26, the Times that McGregor was the man being investigated regarding the incident. The sexual assault had been reported in the Irish media, without naming McGregor as the sportsperson involved. McGregor has not been charged with a crime.

McGregor, 30, one of the highest paid sports people in the world, has two children with his long-term girlfriend Dee Devlin.

A statement from the Irish police regarding the December 9 incident read, “Gardaí at Pearse Street, Dublin 2 are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female which occurred in Dublin 2 in the early hours of Monday 10 December 2018. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing. We have no further update.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McGregor Was Recorded on Stage With DJ Denis Sulta on December 9

On December 10, McGregor posted this video to Instagram. While on the night of December 9, McGregor was recorded on stage in Dublin with Scottish DJ Denis Sulta.

At the time, McGregor was promoting his Proper 12 whiskey brand as well as coming off of a loss to Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. The Irish Independent reported in January 2019 that the victim had been out socializing on the night of the attack.

2. Hotel Staff Told the New York Times That McGregor Was There on the Night in Question

The sexual assault occurred at the Beacon Hotel, a hotel located in an industrial estate, less than 10 miles from where McGregor grew up. The New York Times says that McGregor was known to frequent the hotel, usually booking the hotel’s top floor penthouse. That report says that McGregor was at the hotel on the night in question in December 2018. The Irish Independent reported in January 2019 that investigators had been combing the penthouse suite for evidence relating to the crime. The same report says that the victim’s clothing was taken as part of the investigation.

The Irish Times reported in December 2018 that the police in Ireland felt the rape investigation surrounding a “sports personality” was unlikely to progress. On January 19, that sportsperson handed himself into police in Dundrum, a suburb on the south side of Dublin.

As a result of that interview, a file was prepared for Ireland’s national prosecutor to consider whether or not to press charges. At the time of writing, no charges have been pressed. The prosecutor cannot move forward without a formal statement from the victim. It’s unclear if she has made a formal statement. A police source told the Irish Times in December 2018, “It comes down to consent. Without a statement of complaint in cases like this he would just say whatever happened was consensual. Even with a statement it can be an uphill battle [to make an arrest] but that’s the starting point. Forensics only tell you so much. They don’t usually prove there was no consent. That’s what a statement is for.”

3. McGregor Announced His Retirement Less Than 24 Hours Before the Times Story Was Published

The Times story comes less than 24 hours after McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, for the second time in his career. The Irish UFC star tweeted, “Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

A statement from McGregor’s camp following the publication of the Times story read, “This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now. The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

4. The Victim’s Claims Have Been Described as ‘Very Credible’

A police source told the Irish Independent shortly after the sportsman involved in the case handed himself into authorities that investigators felt the woman’s claims were “very credible.” The victim is mother to a young son.

5. A Leaked Memo From Irish TV In January 2019, Inadvetently Named McGregor as a Suspect

Under arrest. RTE leak shows Conor McGregor arrested on suspicion of assault in Dublin, questioned. #ConorMcGregor #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/XyAJfcsJyI — Nordine Our (@Nordeen83) January 18, 2019

In January 2019, an internal memo from Ireland’s state broadcaster, RTE, leaked on social media. The memo read, “NOT FOR PUBLICATION/BROADCAST… Conor McGregor presented himself to gardai (Irish police) at 5pm yesterday in connection with recent assault allegation in the city. Gardai have 24 hours to question the MMA fighter.” Strict libel laws in Ireland forbid publishers from naming suspects in rape cases.

Less than two weeks before the publication of the New York Times story, McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach and accused of robbery and criminal mischief. McGregor was accused of smashing the phone of someone who tried to take a photo of him. The MMA fighter was later released on bail after agreeing to cooperate with the investigation.

