John Stockton’s Son & Daughter Have the Gonzaga Basketball Gene

Gonzaga Basketball runs in the blood of the Stockton family. It began with John Stockton, the former Bulldogs point guard who will likely be known forever as one of the best point guards in NBA history. Before his career with the Utah Jazz, Stockton spent four seasons at Gonzaga and excelled while helping the program begin to turn the tides and find success.

John was with the Bulldogs from the 1980-81 season through 1983-84 and his career culminated with a senior season that won’t soon be forgotten. Stockton averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 steals per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. He was named the WCAC Player of the Year and showcased a superb amount of talent.

The No. 16 overall pick by the Jazz in the 1984 draft shot no worse than 51.8 percent over his four years with the Bulldogs. His No. 12 jersey was retired by Gonzaga and years later that same number was also retired by the Jazz. While Stockton’s play with Gonzaga will remain a topic of conversation, his children also left a mark on the program.

John Stockton’s Son David’s Gonzaga Basketball Career

The Stockton name returned to the hardwood for Gonzaga during the 2010-11 season when John’s son, David, went on to play for the Bulldogs. From his first season through year number three, David averaged 15.6 to 18.7 minutes per game, increasing his playing time and assist numbers along the way.

His career concluded in 2013-14 when he averaged 7.4 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 27.8 minutes per game. Stockton shot 53.1 percent from inside the arc and helped lead the team to a conference championship win over BYU, a game in which he played all 40 minutes.

Stockton has spent time with the Sacramento Kings and their G League affiliate, as well as his dad’s former team in the Jazz. Currently, he plays for Medi Bayreuth in the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany.

John Stockton’s Daughter Laura Currently Plays for Bulldogs

The Stockton-less drought for Gonzaga didn’t last long, as John’s daughter Laura began her career with the school during the 2015-16 season. She played in 125 games, according to the team’s official website, posting marks of 7.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game in four seasons.

Over Laura’s final three seasons with the Bulldogs, she played 26.2 minutes per game or more in each. She also posted marks of 8.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds during the 2018-19 season. Gonzaga earned a No. 5 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, and after defeating No. 12 Little Rock by 17 in round one, they fell to No. 4 Oregon State in a narrow six-point loss.

John Stockton’s Children Find Success in Sports

While David and Laura both played for Gonzaga, they weren’t the only members of the Stockton family who played sports. John’s daughter Lindsay played for Montana State in 2014-15 and 2015-16, averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 26.9 minutes per game.

Michael played for Westminster College while spending time in the NBA G League as well. He currently plays for BG Gottingen of the Basketball Bundesliga. As Kurt Kragthorpe of The Salt Lake Tribune detailed in a story from 2018, John’s son Samuel played football at Gonzaga Prep junior as well.

It’s apparent that the sports gene runs through the veins of the Stockton family, and even two of the former Jazz guard’s children opted to carry on the Gonzaga tradition.

