WATCH: Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Hits Fadeaway Game-Winner vs. Blazers

After a tough call against the Toronto Raptors on one end late against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kawhi Leonard had a response. The All-Star forward made sure his team didn’t wrap up Friday’s game with a sour taste in their mouth due to the call. Kyle Lowry was whistled for a foul with just over 10 seconds remaining on Damian Lillard’s 3-point attempt with the Raptors up by three. Lillard proceeded to make all three attempts, and it was then Leonard’s time to shine.

As Rob Perez of The Action Network shows, Leonard made his way to the baseline and hit an impressive fadeaway with just over one second remaining.

After the fadeaway bucket, the Blazers’ last effort from three-quarters court didn’t fall and the Raptors walked away with a 119-117 win over a talented Blazers team. This victory marked their ninth over the past 10 games and meant Leonard had wrapped up yet another impressive performance.

Kawhi Leonard’s Impressive Stat Line Against Blazers

Leonard continued his strong first season with the Raptors. Since coming over in the trade from the San Antonio Spurs, the 27-year-old forward has taken on a leadership role and hasn’t shied away from big moments. The proof of this came Friday against the Blazers when he not only hit the game-winner but had a huge game in the process.

The big shot from Leonard wrapped up his night with 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting. He tacked on five assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 34 minutes as well. Leonard led both teams in scoring and knocked down all eight free throw attempts and 2-of-4 shots from beyond the arc for good measure.

Kawhi Leonard’s First Season With Raptors

Through the first 45 games of the season, Leonard put together a few career-high marks with his new team. He’s averaged 26.8 points along with 7.6 rebounds per game, both of which topped his previous best. Beyond that, Leonard has knocked down 49.0 percent of his attempts from the field along with 35.6 percent from 3-point range.

As impressive as the stats are, one of the biggest is Toronto’s overall record as the playoffs approach. Through 63 total games, the Raptors boast a record of 46-17 while holding the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the homestretch of the season, they find themselves just two games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot.

