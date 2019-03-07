Michael Jordan Congratulates LeBron James for Passing Him in Scoring

Today Michael Jordan congratulated LeBron James for passing him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list last night.

“I want to congratulate LeBron on achieving another great milestone during his amazing career,” Jordan said in a statement.

James moved into fourth place, past Jordan’s 32,292 career points. He entered the game trailing Jordan by 12 points and tied him with a fadeaway 19-footer midway through the second quarter before passing him with an impressive and-1. James made the free-throw to complete the three-point play.

LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list | SSN pic.twitter.com/CFMYrI7nxr — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 7, 2019

After the game, LeBron James said Michael Jordan was his inspiration growing up.

“A lot of stuff that I have done in my career, this ranks right up there at the top with winning a championship,” James said. “For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration and needed some type of positive influence, MJ was that guy for me. I watched him from afar, wanted to be like MJ, wanted to shoot fadeaways like MJ, wanted to stick my tongue out on dunks like MJ, wanted to wear my sneakers like MJ. I wanted kids to look up to me at some point like MJ.” “It’s crazy, to be honest. It’s beyond crazy.”

The three-time NBA champion paid homage to Jordan with the shoes he wore while passing him on the scoring list.

Lakers Continue Free Fall

LeBron James finished the game with 31 points, putting him at 32,311 for his career but the Lakers lost 115-99 against the Nuggets and their playoffs chances are all but done after dropping four straight and six of their last seven.

The Lakers, who played without injured starters Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, nearly rallied from a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Their non-existent defense let the Nuggets explode for 43 points in the first quarter alone and poor free-throw shooting also cost them, as they were 12-for-23 from the charity stripe, including 1-for-8 to start the game, with four straight misses by James. Los Angeles also missed three free-throws after technical fouls.

As of Thursday, the Lakers are placed 11th in the Western Conference, 6.5 games behind the Spurs and Clippers with a tough schedule looming for the rest of the regular season, including Saturday’s home game against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.

