San Antonio Commanders vs. Birmingham Iron: Score, Highlights & Stats

With Week 4 of the Alliance of American Football underway, Sunday’s action begins with an interesting matchup featuring one of the league’s remaining undefeated teams. The Birmingham Iron (3-0) are at home and welcome the San Antonio Commanders (1-2) for a game both teams need to pick up a victory in.

After the Orlando Apollos moved to 4-0 with a win on Saturday, the Iron look to keep pace in the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Commanders will hope to snap their two-game losing skid and attempt to avoid falling further behind the Arizona Hotshots and San Diego Fleet in the West.

Birmingham is led by running back Trent Richardson, who has shown little issue getting into the end zone this season, scoring six times in three games. On the other side, San Antonio quarterback Logan Woodside current sits in the No. 2 spot for most passing yards this season with 629, behind only Orlando’s Garrett Gilbert.

We’re going to keep tabs on the updated score, top highlights and stats throughout Sunday’s game between the Commanders and Iron. The stats will be updated at halftime and then again after the action wraps up and the game is over.

Updated Score & Highlights: San Antonio Commanders vs. Birmingham Iron

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football, The Athletic’s Arif Hasan or Breaking Football’s Jonathan Valencia.

Game Delayed 15 Minutes

Updated score: 0-0

San Antonio Commanders vs. Birmingham Iron Notable Stats & Names to Watch

*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated at halftime and then after the game.

Quarterbacks

SA: Logan Woodside –

SA: Marquise Williams –

BIR: Luis Perez –

Running Backs

SA: Kenneth Farrow –

SA: Trey Williams –

BIR: Trent Richardson –

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (Receiving)

SA: Mekale McKay –

SA: Greg Ward Jr. –

SA: Alonzo Moore –

SA: De’Marcus Ayers –

BIR: Quinton Patton –

BIR: L’Damian Washington –

