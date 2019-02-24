Trent Richardson Contract: How Much Is Birmingham Iron RB’s AAF Salary?

While the Alliance of American Football drew multiple well-known players for their inaugural season, there’s none bigger than former NFL running back Trent Richardson. The 28-year-old was a star for the Alabama Crimson Tide, a college football All-American and a part of two BCS National Championship teams in that stretch.

After being the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, he hit the ground running with a solid rookie season, but things went a bit off the rails after that. Richardson was unable to find continued success in the NFL and was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2013, where he proceeded to play 29 games in just under two seasons.

Richardson hasn’t played for a professional team since the 2014 season, but his return to football came in the AAF with the Birmingham Iron. And while he’s back on the gridiron, the salary difference is certainly a far cry from his NFL days.

Trent Richardson’s AAF Contract & Salary

The AAF does things a bit differently when it comes to player contracts, at least for the first three seasons. Just because Richardson is among the biggest names in the league and arguably one of the more talented players, it doesn’t impact his salary right out of the gate.

As CBS Sports Radio first reported, each Alliance of American Football player signs a three-year, $250,000 non-guaranteed deal. This contract pays $70,000 the first year, $80,000 the second and $100,000 in year three. With that said, there are numerous ways for players to make bonuses and additional incentives based on performance both on and off the field.

One way to earn more money is off the digital platform which allows players to earn bonuses from fan interaction. As AAF Founder and CEO Charlie Ebersol revealed to CBS Sports Radio, this includes if a player is selected on a fantasy platform or a bet is placed on them through in-game betting.

Players in the league will also receive health insurance and education stipends for those who complete one season in the league, as Football Scoop detailed.

Trent Richardson NFL Contracts

Richardson played in just 46 career NFL games, totaling 2,032 rushing yards, 912 receiving yards and 19 combined touchdowns, but received a big rookie contract. After being the highest-selected running back in the draft since Reggie Bush in 2006, Richardson signed a fully-guaranteed contract.

As ESPN’s Cris Mortensen revealed, the Alabama star’s rookie deal was worth $20.4 million over four years and included a $13.341 million signing bonus. He also cited the fully-guaranteed aspect and also pointed out that there was no offset language in the deal with Cleveland. The Browns actually traded up in that draft to select Richardson as well, moving from No. 4 to No. 3, sending fourth, fifth and seventh-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings to do so, per NFL.com.

After his tenure with the Browns and Colts, Richardson signed a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders worth $3.85 million but was released. He then signed a one-year, $675,000 deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but the team parted ways with him less than four months later.

According to Spotrac, Richardson’s estimated career earnings come in at $18,055,062.

