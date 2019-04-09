76ers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Heat; Joel Embiid’s Injury Status

Tuesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat is important for one team and has very little meaning for the other. Not only are the Heat trying to save their very slim playoff chances (which is unlikely), but this also marks the final home game of Dwyane Wade’s NBA career.

On a positive note, the Heat will draw a somewhat shorthanded Sixers team and one that’s already locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. With Philly unable to improve or lose ground in their playoff spot prior to the end of the regular season, they’ll sit a few players on Tuesday, one of which is star center Joel Embiid.

Beyond that, it’s unknown how many minutes the starters who are suiting up will even log. We’re going to take a look at the latest on the Sixers roster and starting lineup against the Heat as well as the latest on Embiid’s injury status moving forward.

76ers Injury Report, Joel Embiid’s Status Moving Forward

The Sixers have ruled out three other players along with Embiid, while one other remains questionable for Tuesday’s game. Here’s a look at the team’s latest injury report, courtesy of the NBA’s official website.

Jonah Bolden (sore left knee): Questionable

Joel Embiid (load management/left knee soreness): Out

James Ennis (right quad contusion): Out

JJ Redick (back tightness): Out

Mike Scott (lower back tightness): Out

On a positive note, Furkan Korkmaz is listed as available after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus back in late February.

As far as Embiid goes, there’s obviously some level of concern whenever he sits, but this decision makes sense. As The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann reported on Monday, it was expected Embiid would sit due to the fact that the game is meaningless and also that it’s the first night of a back-to-back.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Heat

*Notates expected starter

C: Boban Marjanovic*, Greg Monroe, Amir Johnson

PF: Jonah Bolden (Q)*

SF: Tobias Harris*, Furkan Korkmaz, Jonathon Simmons

SG: Jimmy Butler*, Shake Milton, Zhaire Smith, Haywood Highsmith

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

It’s likely that Sixers coach Brett Brown will opt to go light on the workload for Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. There’s no major reason for the team to push those three much at this point, and in turn that could lead to extra minutes going to the likes of T.J. McConnell and rookies Shake Milton and Zhaire Smith.

