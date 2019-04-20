Boban Marjanovic Wife: Is 76ers Center Married?

Boban Marjanovic has put together an impressive 2019 NBA season since being acquired via trade by the Philadelphia 76ers. After a previous stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was dealt to Philly along with Tobias Harris and Mike Scott prior to the NBA trade deadline.

While Marjanovic has become a consistent part of the Sixers rotation, a popular question has involved his life off the court. More specifically, whether or not the 7-foot-3 center has a wife and family.

It’d be tough to fault someone for thinking Boban’s wife would be pretty tall, but that is certainly not the case. Boban towers over his wife, Milica Marjanovic, and the height difference is eye-opening.

Boban Marjanovic Is 2 Feet Taller Than His Wife

As you can see, it’s likely Boban doesn’t fit through doorways without dipping his head down a bit. He has at least two feet on Milica, but as Daily Mail’s Kelly McLaughlin reveals, she doesn’t seem to mind it at all. They’ve been together for more than a decade, and as the site points out, she likes reading comments on social media about the height difference.

‘I have to admit that I like to read comments about the height difference between Boban and me. ‘Some of the comments are so funny they make me laugh with tears in my eyes! ‘Sure, there are also negative comments, but when a person is happy and satisfied with what they have, they don’t pay attention to those kind of comments.’

For what it’s worth, Marjanovic even towers over the bulk of NBA players, so it’s not surprising that his wife fully embraced the massive height difference between the two.

Boban & Milica Marjanovic Have Two Kids

Boban and Milica have grown their family in the past decade, as they have two sons, according to Players Wiki. The oldest is Vuk, who is estimated to be around seven years old, along with their younger son Pera, who’s roughly three years old.

From the looks of it on Boban’s Instagram account, his two sons have both been to a few of the arenas where their father plays, specifically when he was with the Detroit Pistons. Marjanovic posted a photo of himself with Milica, Vuk and Pera at the Little Caesars Arena, where the Pistons play their home games.

While Milica has previously posted photos at Clippers games, it’s unknown if she’s been to one of Boban’s games in Philly. Assuming the Sixers continue their run in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, there’s a chance she could be in attendance on a few occasions moving forward.

READ NEXT: Ben Simmons Loves Tobias Harris & Boban Marjanovic’s Dance Moves