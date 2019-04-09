Brandone Francis’ Tattoo Has Special Meaning to Texas Tech Guard

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a number of talented players spread across their roster, but Brandone Francis has been a core piece of the second unit throughout the 2018-19 season. During their run to the 2019 NCAA Tournament National Championship, Francis stepped up whenever his number was called.

He’s also made it known a number of times that just the opportunity to be on the floor with his teammates is the most important thing to him. So much so, that Francis has a tattoo which reminds him on a daily basis to simply “live sincere,” as Carlos Silva Jr. of Lubbock Online revealed.

“I’m just really blessed to have another opportunity here at Texas Tech,” said, who touts a 100 emoji tattoo on right wrist as a reminder to live sincere. “So I can really show what I can do on the court and just prepare myself for the real world. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just happy that right now I’m in a really, really, really good place academically and basketball wise. So, hopefully, I can just show the world what I can do.”

But the ‘100’ emoji tattoo isn’t the only one that has a special meaning to him, as he also has one which honors his mother.

Brandone Francis’ Tattoo Honoring His Mom

During the ‘Texas Tech Spotlight’ on the team’s official website, Wes Bloomquist offered details of Francis’ tattoo, which helps him remember all the things his mother did for him. While he lives far away from his hometown of La Romana, Dominican Republic, the tattoo on his forearm is to honor her.

“Francis finds strength in his mom and has permanently honored her with a tattoo of her on his left forearm. She is always on his mind despite being away from home for so long as he remembers the sacrifices she made for him when he was young and the support she still provides him every day.” Bloomquist writes.

In the same story from Bloomquist, Francis’ mother, Kenia Ramirez, admits that it was “hard to see him go” to the United States. This stems from the fact that Francis was young, and as Ramirez explains, didn’t speak English or know anyone when making the move. But Brandon’s mother heaped praise on her son for how he’s handled things.

“But my son is a fighter and he was so strong. I am so proud. Since Brandone was four, he started to play basketball in the house. It’s like it was in his blood. He has always had an incredible passion for that sport. I intended for him to play baseball, the most popular sport in DR, but he always knew what he wanted to be.” she said, per Texas Tech’s website.

Brandone Francis’ Texas Tech Career

After transferring to Texas Tech, Francis is playing in his second year with the team. He previously played for the Florida Gators during the 2015-16 season but saw just 10.8 minutes of action. Francis averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over 15.3 minutes last year. Those numbers jumped to 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 23.7 minutes this season.

While Francis has only attempted 5.3 shots per game during his career, he’s been the definition of a “glue guy” capable of doing a bit of everything. Whether it be stepping out and knocking down 3-pointers or defending, the 6-foot-5 guard has been a key part of the second unit for the Red Raiders.

