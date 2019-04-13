Brooklyn Nets Playoff Roster & Starting Lineup in Round 1 vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a three-year postseason drought in 2018-19 with a 42-40 record good for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. They open the action against the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers in what should be one of the most entertaining first-round matchups of the postseason.

Brooklyn is led by D’Angelo Russell, who had an exceptional season with averages of 21.1 points, 7.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Spencer Dinwiddie has also been impressive, averaging 16.8 points and 4.6 assists while the Nets have six players who average double digits. Beyond that, 10 players posted marks of 8.5 points or better while Ed Davis averaged 5.8 points with a strong 8.6 rebounds per game.

With the first-round matchup set, we’re going to take a look at the playoff roster and starting lineup for the Nets against the Sixers.

Nets Playoff Roster & Starting Lineup

*Notates expected starter

C: Jarrett Allen*, Ed Davis

PF: Rodions Kurucs*, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jared Dudley

SF: DeMarre Carroll*, Caris LeVert, Treveon Graham

SG: Joe Harris*, Shabazz Napier, Theo Pinson

PG: D’Angelo Russell*, Spencer Dinwiddie

The Nets also still have Allen Crabbe, but he’s dealing with an injury and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery back in early April. It’s unknown if he’ll have a chance to return for the postseason at any point, but Brian Lewis of the New York Post made it seem unlikely that he’d be back this year.

Nets to Potentially Open Series vs. Joel Embiid-Less Sixers

While the Nets are without Crabbe, the Sixers may be without arguably one of the NBA’s top big men in Joel Embiid, at least early in the series. Embiid was one of three Sixers players on the Game 1 injury report and is listed as doubtful due to “left knee soreness.”

It’s unknown when Embiid could be on the floor, but Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reported the injury appears to be knee tendonitis. Before the injury report for the playoff opener was revealed, Embiid told reporters that he was unsure about his availability for Game 1.

“I have no idea,” Embiid said Friday. “[It’s] just about the pain in my knee. Just got to keep working through it and see how I feel every day, and you never know what’s going to happen.”

The Nets will likely play a guessing game on Embiid’s status throughout the first round. If/when he does suit up, Jarrett Allen will have his hands full against the talented big man, but he had some success against the Sixers this season, posting a double-double in two of their four meetings.

During the first meeting between the two teams, Brooklyn’s center scored 15 points with 10 rebounds while posting 17 points and 10 rebounds in the second matchup. Allen against Embiid just one of the many matchups worth keeping an eye on during the first round.

