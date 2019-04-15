Tiger Woods Family: Photos of the Legend’s Loved Ones

Tiger Woods’ family includes his two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, his mother, Kultida, and his late father, Earl Woods. You can see photos of Tiger with his family members throughout this article.

Although Tiger was the only child of his parents, he does have three half-siblings. They are from Tiger’s dad’s first marriage.

Tiger’s mom, children, and the woman he is currently dating, Erica Herman, were at his side cheering on his stunning Masters’ victory on April 14, 2019.

This moment was awesome! Afterwards he hugged his daughter and whispered to her…was also a sweet moment. But this, in comparison to the hug with his own dad…❤️ @TigerWoods glad you got this moment. pic.twitter.com/njoa4FLqvQ — Sarah (@elephanette) April 14, 2019

“I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget,” Tiger wrote on Instagram. “To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. ‬

Here’s what you need to know about Tiger Woods’ family.

Tiger Woods’ Dad, an Army Man, Gave Him His Nickname

Earl Woods gave Tiger his famous nickname. According to Biography.com, Tiger was born on December 30, 1975 to Earl, and his wife, Kultida.

Woods was actually born Eldrick Tont Woods, the site reports, in Cypress, California. His father chose the nickname “Tiger” because a soldier friend of his was called that name, according to Biography.com. Earl Woods, who died in 2006, once predicted that Tiger would win 14 Masters tournaments (Woods has a way to go; his 2019 victory was number five, which puts him second after Jack Nicklaus in Masters wins.)

Earl Woods was only 74 when he died. According to his obituary in the New York Times, he had heart problems and diabetes.

Tiger posted this statement on his website when his dad died, “My dad was my best friend and greatest role model. He was an amazing dad, coach, mentor, soldier, husband and friend.” Earl once said of Tiger, according to The Times, “I never treated Tiger like a kid. I treated Tiger as an equal. We transcended the parent-child relationship and became best friends a long time ago.”

Tiger Woods’ Mom Is Of Thai Descent

Tiger’s mother, Kultida, is of Thai heritage, according to Biography.com. IMDB reports that Kultida was “born in 1944 in Thailand as Kultida Punsawad.” She was on the sidelines cheering him on at the Masters.

According to The Sun, Tiger’s mom met his dad when his dad was stationed overseas in the U.S. Army. “Kultida is a philanthropist and is involved in projects in Thailand through the Tiger Woods Foundation,” the newspaper wrote, adding that she is of “Thai, Chinese and Dutch ancestry.”

Tiger Woods Has Two Children, Charlie & Sam

Tiger Woods has two children, a son, Charlie, and a daughter, Sam, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Tiger brought up his daughter after his astonishing comeback at the 2019 Masters tournament. He said on television that his daughter lost a state soccer tournament the day before, so he asked her if she’d like to go to the Masters.

Sam is usually a nickname for a female. However, in the case of Sam Alexis Woods, Sam is her given name, and it’s not short for anything else, according to ThoughtCo.

In fact, Tiger explained that the name Sam was chosen to honor his late father. “We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin‘s side, because she was born [the day after] Father’s Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says,’Well, you look more like a Sam,’” Tiger once explained.

Tiger has said it was important to him that his children saw him win. “I want them to see what I’ve been able to do my entire career,” he said before the 2019 Masters’ win, according to The Sun.

It looks like the kids might not follow in their dad’s footsteps though. Golf.com asked Tiger if Sam and Charlie were interested in playing golf, and he said no:

“No, not really. They’re keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports. I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”

Tiger Woods Has Three Half Siblings & a Niece Who Is a Professional Golfer

Tiger does have half siblings, but they are only through his father. Earl Woods was married to Kultida for years, until his death. However, he was married another time before Tiger’s mom, and he had three children from that marriage.

Thought.co reports that Earl’s first wife was named Barbara Gary, to whom he was married from 1954 until 1968. The site reports that Earl and Barbara had a daughter and two sons together.

His sister is named Royce Renee Woods. His brothers are named Kevin Dale Woods and Earl Dennison Woods Jr. Earl Woods Jr. has made more headlines than his other siblings. He was once accused of calling in a bomb threat to a government building.

Earl Woods Jr. also makes headlines because his daughter Cheyenne Woods plays professional golg on the Ladies European Tour, Golf Digest reports.

Kevin has multiple sclerosis, according to ESPN. In 2013, ESPN alleged that Tiger hadn’t been in contact with his siblings since their dad died. “I leave messages,” Earl Jr. told ESPN.

Tiger Woods, Who Is Divorced, Is Dating Again

Tiger Woods is dating Erica Herman, who embraced him after his Masters victory. They were first spotted together in 2017. She worked as the manager of his restaurant in Florida, which is how Herman met Tiger Woods.

Woods also dated Lindsey Vonn, the Olympic athlete. She was photographed with his kids, but the relationship eventually ended. They were together two years and, in 2018, she still spoke positively about him, saying, “I mean. … I was in love. I loved him and we’re still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he’s very stubborn and he likes to go his own way.”

Tiger was married once before to Elin Nordegren, a Swedish nanny. Their marriage ruptured in spectacular fashion in 2010 in the midst of a cheating scandal. Woods once said, “Elin and I were so much in love when we married in 2004. But I betrayed her. My dishonesty and selfishness caused her intense pain.”