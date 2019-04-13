Xander Schauffele’s Girlfriend: Who Is the Pro-Golfer Dating?

Xander Schauffele is playing in the Masters this weekend. Since turning professional in 2015, he has won four PGA Tour Championships.

For the past several years, Schauffele has had the support of his girlfriend, Maya Lowe. The two have been dating since 2014, according to The Sun.

According to her LinkedIn page, Lowe is slated to graduate with a master’s degree in Health Care Administration/Management later this year.

Schauffele and Lowe tend to keep their personal lives off of social media, but from time to time, Schauffele has been known to share photos of his lady. The last photo he posted of Lowe was back in July.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Was His Date at His Caddie’s Wedding

Back in July 2018, the two attended a wedding and Schauffele shared a snap within an Instagram post. The couple was on-hand to celebrate the nuptials of Schauffele’s caddie, Austin Kaiser.

Schauffele looked dapper in a pair of navy slacks, a white button-down, and a mint green tie, as part of the wedding party. Lowe looked lovely in a navy blue knee-length dress.

Kaiser and his bride had a gorgeous outdoor wedding at the Greengate Ranch & Vineyard, located in San Luis Obispo, California.

“Greengate Ranch & Vineyard has a history dating back to the 1800’s as a dairy farm, but is best known for its rise to international acclaim under the ownership of Jay and Dorothy Stream, who occupied the ranch from the 1950’s until 2012. The Streams bred world class Arabian horses after turning this majestic piece of land into a top-notch horse facility. His international recognition popularized the ranch as it became home to world-class Arabian events and extravagant galas and auctions attended by celebrities, royalty, and luminaries from the Middle East who traveled halfway across the globe to visit Greengate Farms,” reads a description on the venue’s website.

She Was His Caddy at the 2018 Par 3 Contest

Lowe caddied for Schauffele at Augusta’s Par 3 in April 2018. He shared a photo of himself and Lowe on social media — and it looks like they had a great time.

“Glad to have this one on the bag for the Par 3 contest,” Schauffele captioned the pic. Lowe commented a short time later, making a joke about not getting paid to caddie.

“Where’s my cut?” she joked, as evidenced by her follow-up comment; the kissy-face emoji.

The outing wasn’t Schauffele’s best overall; he made four birdies before his shot on the eighth hole, which ended up in the water.

“Just being here, being on the grounds, seeing the fans, this Par-3 Contest, the whole experience has been really cool and really special,” Schauffele said after finishing up, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

