AT&T Byron Nelson Projected Cut Line 2019: Updates & Players in Danger

With the expectation that the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson could result in a winner who finishes 20 shots or better under par, it’s not surprising that the cut line is projected to be fairly high. While the second round of the action rolls on Friday afternoon, a number of talented players find themselves floating around the projected cut line, which has moved around a bit as the day has progressed.

The top 70 players and ties will make the cut, which could easily lead to 80 or 85 players advancing through to the weekend action. In total, there are 156 players who teed it up at this week’s PGA Tour event, and we’re going to take a look at the latest projected cut line and provide any updates along the way.

Updated AT&T Byron Nelson Projected Cut Line

Projected cut: -2

At the time this is being written, Sung Kang holds the lead at 16-under par after a superb first two days. He shot a 65 and 61 on the par 71 course over the two-day span, with his 10-under in round two topping the best score from day one, which went to Denny McCarthy with a 63.

Behind Kang is Matt Every, who shot a 65 on both days to sit at 12-under, while Tyler Duncan, who was seven-under after day one is rolling along in the second round with another strong start. In turn, this has led to PGATour.com listing the current cut line at two-under par, which would include anyone tied for 65th or better at this point.

We’ll update the projected cut line with any movement as the action rolls on, considering there are players still in action who could potentially impact the final number.

Players in Danger of Missing AT&T Byron Nelson Cut

Starting with the players who currently sit below the cut line at the time this is written, Russell Knox had fallen back after a solid first round to sit at one-under, but only through seven holes. Lucas Bjerregaard, who topped Tiger Woods in match play just weeks ago is also at one-under but is on the front nine still.

Arguably the most intriguing name to watch is Sungjae Im, who’s been impressive throughout the year in numerous tournaments, but has struggled to get going here. After shooting even par in round one, he’s in the same spot through five holes but has plenty of time to get things turned around.

From there, Jimmy Walker (two-over through eight), Branden Grace (two-under through 11), Rafa Cabrera Bello (two-under, finished) and Peter Uihlein (two-under, finished) are all worth noting. Walker, specifically, will need a hot run on the back nine in order to make the cut and play into the weekend.

