Brooks Koepka PGA Championship Win Would Make Untouchable History

Through the opening rounds of the 2019 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka was rolling through the record books, seemingly making history at every turn. After shooting a seven-under-par 63 at Bethpage Black on Thursday, he proceeded to post a second-round 65, which left Koepka with a total of 128 after two rounds.

Not only did Koepka’s first-round score set the course record at Bethpage Black, but his combined 36-hole mark broke the record for lowest two-round total in any major golf championship. He topped it by two strokes, setting up a record which may not be touched anytime in the near future.

As Bill Pennington of the New York Times revealed, Koepka’s score of 128 surpassed the mark of 130 which was previously posted by five players. This included Jordan Spieth (Masters), Martin Kaymer (U.S. Open), Gary Woodland (PGA Championship), Brandt Snedeker (British Open) and Nick Faldo (British Open).

But what lies ahead for Koepka would be even more impressive, assuming he holds on and wins the 2019 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka to Make More History With PGA Championship Win

While the final rounds of the event could very well lead to a number of additional records and historical marks being set by Koepka, a win would place him in a class of his own. Not only would Koepka join an elite list of players who have won back-to-back PGA Championships, but it would go along with his back-to-back U.S. Open victories, a feat which is worth noting.

As Mike Lopresti of PGA.com revealed, Koepka can become the first player in history to win consecutive PGA Championships as well as back-to-back U.S. Open titles in their career. This means Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and any other golf you can imagine has never accomplished what Koepka may do this weekend.

While a number of players have won back-to-back major titles at various points in their careers, Koepka’s feat could be more than that. Per Lopresti, he also has a chance to be the first wire-to-wire PGA champion in 36 years.

Records & Feats Brooks Koepka Can Set at PGA Championship

Along with the aforementioned run through the first two rounds and outlook of what a potential victory means, Koepka is etching his name in the record books in a number of ways. Not only has he accomplished multiple feats to this point, but he has the potential to break more records and make additional history this weekend.

Here’s a look at a few of the feats, records and accomplishments Koepka can achieve at the 2019 PGA Championship. (Attribution listed after each)

There are a number of other feats Koepka can achieve over the weekend, and Jessica Marksbury of Golf.com did a great job of breaking down the lengthy list.

With a win this weekend, Koepka will have added to his 12 professional victories (five on the PGA Tour, four on European Tour, two on Japan Tour, four on Challenge Tour. He also has three total major championships with his sights set on number four.

