Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Eyebrow Raising Compliment from Comedian Chris Rock

Golden State Warriors Steph Curry is the NBA’s godchild.

According to comedian, Chris Rock, Steph Curry has another distinction: “Curry is Allen Iverson with two parents!”

Magic Johnson is trending! Don’t let that distract you from the fact that Chris Rock told IG that the Warriors’ Steph Curry is “Allen Iverson with two parents.” 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/YTsz7YhPf2 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 20, 2019

Rock participated in a Q&A with his followers via Instagram story and shared the humorous joke.

That’s not the first time, Rock has said this, either. He tweeted the joke six years ago.

Steph curry is like Allan inverson with 2 parents . — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) May 9, 2013

Allen Iverson was raised by his mother, Ann Iverson in a single-parent household and the 11-time NBA All-Star, finished his career averaging 26.7 points per game, the sixth-best career scoring mark in NBA league history and left an undeniable imprint on homes across the world because his career was lived on his own terms.

If you’re tardy to the party: Steph Curry was not raised in a single-parent household. He and his siblings were raised by their mom, Sonya Curry and their dad, Dell Curry.

Dell Curry played in the NBA for 16 years after playing for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Steph now plays for the Warriors and Seth plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Their father was no slouch either!

Worth noting: Dell, was one of the best shooters during his era and is best known for his time with the Charlotte Hornets. He shot 40 percent from behind the 3-point line during his career and averaged 11.7 points. He spoke with GQ about how he feels seeing his son succeed.

“As a father, you’re so proud, especially as an ex-player, knowing how hard it is to get to that level, to stay that consistent,” Dell Curry once said about his son, Steph Curry.

“Now he’s the guy on the scouting report that everybody’s trying to stop, and he’s still able to do what he does,”

Apparently Steph Curry was preparing even back then in the 90s.

“Steph was shooting that thing at nine,” retired NBA veteran J.R. Reid told me via the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He was putting the work in, you can tell. When a little kid has form, you can tell.”

Reid was teammates with Curry’s dad when they were both members of the Charlotte Hornets.

More on Reid: Drafted fifth overall by the Hornets in the 1989 NBA Draft, Reid is a product of Virginia Beach, VA and came as advertised after a stellar high school career at Kempsville High School. In high school: Reid was named Gatorade and USA TODAY’s Player of the Year. He’d suit up for the University of North Carolina under legendary coach, Dean Smith, where he was an All-American.

Reid had a lengthy career in the NBA with stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Back to Curry: What’s always been cool about Reid is his journey and who he’s been around in locker rooms during his NBA career.

He was teammates with 16 year NBA vet Dell Curry and would watch Dell’s son’s, Seth and Stephen grow as children. The boys are now all grown up, Seth is a guard playing for the Dallas Mavericks and Stephen is the Golden State Warriors star point guard.

Reid sees that Steph Curry got an independent case study on NBA life as a youngster.

“The NBA now, you see so many former NBA players’ kids now playing,” he told me on Scoop B Radio.

“It’s a lifestyle. These kids are around this lifestyle. They see the dedication…these kids are already ahead of the game. We loved him…Steph was always tagging along. He was just a source of entertainment for us.”

Since his childhood, Curry continued to be the man. He played collegiately for Davidson and holds numerous records related to three-point shooting. Curry has played nine seasons in the NBA, where he is a five-time All-Star, two-time Most Valuable Player, and a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors in 2015, 2017, and 2018