Jose Aldo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Illustrious former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, looks to continue his comeback tour with a win over Alexander Volkanovski. One of the most dominant champions in UFC history, Aldo defended the featherweight belt a division record seven consecutive times and even recaptured the (interim) belt after losing it at the hands of Conor McGregor.(You can order the PPV through ESPN+ starting May 6. Go here to order it.)

Known for his exceptional hand speed and elite precision, Aldo is one of the best pure strikers in UFC history. Especially in his younger years before running into injury problems, Aldo was one of the most explosively quick athletes the UFC has ever seen. Known for throwing flurries of punches in the blink of an eye, Aldo has racked up an astounding 17 of his wins by KO or TKO.

He faces a stiff test at UFC 237 in 19-1 prospect Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski has blazed through any competition the UFC has put in front of him and Aldo will serve as a fantastic indicator of if he is truly ready for a big step up in competition. With a possible title shot at stake for both fighters, Aldo vs Volkanovski has some serious implications.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Who Is Jose Aldo’s Wife?

Jose Aldo is married to Vivianne Aldo. The two were married in 2005 and have one child together, Joanna, born in 2012. Notoriously tight-lipped about his family, outside of Vivianne’s Instagram there is relatively little information known on Jose Aldo’s family.

Vivianne Aldo is a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu along with having two professional Muay Thai fights under her belt. Aldo notoriously boasted at one point that his wife would be able to easily beat former women’s pound-for-pound queen Ronda Rousey.

2. What Is Jose Aldo’s Career Record?

Jose Aldo has a career professional record of 28-4. Making his professional debut back in 2004 at EcoFight 1, Aldo is one of the longest-tenured MMA veterans. Aldo eventually made his debut in the WEC in 2008 and picked up the featherweight belt in his sixth fight with the promotion. Shortly after, the UFC acquired the WEC and Aldo was named the inaugural UFC champion in 2011, a belt he would hold until 2016.

Aldo has some notable wins over Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes (twice), Frankie Edgar (twice), and Uriah Faber among others. Arguably Aldo’s most notable win came in his first fight with Frankie Edgar. The former lightweight champion dropped down to face Aldo and the fight went the full five rounds in what would be an absolute war. While Aldo was awarded the unanimous decision, many felt the fight was much closer than what the judges’ scorecards indicated.

Despite having such a sterling record, Aldo has experienced a few losses in his day. His initial loss came prior to his WEC/UFC days at the hands of Luciano Azevedo at Jungle Fight 5. Aldo wouldn’t lose again for over a decade until he dropped a shocking 13-second knockout loss to Conor McGregor. Since the McGregor loss in 2016, Aldo has gone just 3-2, with his other two losses coming at the hands of back to back defeats over Max Holloway.

UFC 237 airs May 11 on ESPN+. You can order it here starting May 6.

3. What Is Jose Aldo’s Height?

Jose Aldo is listed at 5’7″. Clocking in a bit shorter than the average height of featherweights at 5’8.5″, Aldo utilizes his incredible speed and footwork to neutralize his opponent’s height advantage.

However, Aldo has actually not faced many fighters taller than him. Outside of Ricardo Lamas and Kenny Florian, Aldo has only beaten fighters his height or smaller. Aldo lost his last three fights to opponents who all held a significant size advantage over him in McGregor and Holloway (twice).

Despite the fact that Aldo has a poor track record against taller fighters when given the space and room to dictate the striking of the fight, few men have proven to match the raw hand speed that Aldo possesses.

4. Who Could Be Jose Aldo’s Next Fight?

If Jose Aldo wins his fight against Volkanovski, he should find himself in line for another shot at the belt. Despite losing consecutive fights to current champion Max Holloway, Aldo’s win would almost force the UFC’s hand. Also is already the clear cut top contender and another win would make a future showdown inevitable.

If Aldo loses, it would set the former champion back considerably. Still only 32 years old, Aldo should have plenty of fight left in him and a rebound fight against top featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov. This all boils down to just how the UFC wants to handle their start prospect as they could very well vault Magomedsharipov into a title shot. However, a test against an elite striker with slick BJJ in Aldo would make for a very interesting test with big upside for both fighters.

Aldo has been adamant that he plans to fight at least once more in the second half of 2019 before hanging up the gloves in retirement, so while that won’t happen here, this could possibly be the second to last time we ever see the great square up in the octagon.

5. What Happened in Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens?

Stephens would come out swinging for the fences early in the fight and was the clear aggressor. However, Aldo caught Stephens with a vicious liver shot that sent Stephens crumpling to the ground in excruciating pain. Known as one of the hardest hitting and quickest punchers at 145, Also showed that sometimes all it takes is one brutal shot to end a fight. Especially considering the body shot knockout came in the first round, it makes it all that more impressive.

With the win, Aldo vaulted himself back into the conversation for another featherweight title run. Stephens, on the other hand, hasn’t won a fight since his loss to Aldo. Dropping a fight to Zabit Magomedsharipov in his last outing Stephens desperately needs a win before facing the notorious three strikes of the UFC.

While a rematch is out of the cards for the time being, if Stephens can put together another run relatively soon the two may just have a sequel to their quick, but exciting, first tilt.

UFC 237 airs May 11 on ESPN+. You can order it here starting May 6.