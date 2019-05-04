Justify, Triple Crown Winner: Stud Fees, Latest on Bob Baffert’s Horse

There have only been 13 Triple Crown winners in the history of horse racing. Trainer Bob Baffert has developed two of them since 2015. First, American Pharoah broke a 37-year Triple Crown drought four years ago.

Last year, Justify was never beaten while racing six times at four tracks over a span of four months. As Robyn Murray, head of sales and marketing for Coolmore America, emphasized the magnitude of that accomplishment to ESPN on Friday.

“The Triple Crown is the Holy Grail of racing, and it had been 37 years before American Pharoah. … People thought it wasn’t possible anymore,” Murray said. “For Justify to have come and do it the way he did it, it was incredible. I don’t think we’ll ever see it again.”

This accomplishment not only netted Baffert $3.12 million, but his former horse is a valuable commodity on the stud market. According to a Sep. 2018 article by Blood Horse, the 4-year old Thoroughbred “will stand for $150,000 during his first breeding season at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Ky.”

Formerly owned by WinStar Farm, Justify was sold to Coolmore America earlier that month to live his life at Ashford Stud.

“After much deliberation with all the partners, we’ve decided to accept Coolmore’s offer to stand Justify,” said Elliott Walden, president, CEO, and racing manager of WinStar Farm. “As you can imagine, this is a bittersweet moment for all of us connected to this special horse, who gave us the ultimate thrill of a lifetime. We believe strongly in Justify as a stallion, and the ownership group has retained breeding rights. We look forward to supporting him at Ashford Stud.”

A full book of mares has been finalized for breeding with Justify in Kentucky and then Australia for Coolmore’s Southern hemisphere base later this year. The list includes a Horse of the Year, 10 champions from around the world and five Breeders’ Cup winners.

The Thoroughbred made his name on the track last season. In the upcoming years, expect to be reminded of his greatness through his children potentially dominating future events.