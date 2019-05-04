Kentucky Derby 2019: Horses, Post Positions & Jockeys

Kentucky Derby 2019: Horses, Post Positions & Jockeys

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is here, and we have the full list of horses, jockeys and post positions for today’s race. The week has been far from boring with scratches and inclement weather. Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched earlier in the week followed by Haikal a little later.

Just hours before the race started, Maximum Security and Improbable were listed as co-favorites. Bob Baffert has three horses in the field with Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable. Baffert is looking to notch back-to-back wins after Justify won the Kentucky Derby and went on to win the Triple Crown in 2018. Baffert called this year’s race “wide open” and is unsure of which of his horses has the best chance to win.

“One day I like one and then I’ll change my mind. I think Improbable, we don’t know if he’ll get the mile-and-a-quarter — but that Game Winner he’s tough,” Baffert told CNN. “I don’t know how good Roadster is. I don’t care which one wins as long as one does. I think this is a tough Derby, it’s wide open. There’s really nice horses in there.”

Maximum Security Has Soared in the Kentucky Derby Odds

Maximum Security started the week with double-digit odds but has now emerged as one of the favorites. Trainer Armando De La Cerda believes there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the horse.

“He does everything so easy. He beat us by nine or 10 that day, and then he hasn’t really been challenged in any of his races,” De La Cerda explained to Blood Horse. “The Florida Derby was a little closer, but he really ran the same race he’s been running each time. It was about as easy as you see a horse win that kind of race.”

Be sure to check out our Kentucky Derby picks and an in-depth look at the best mudders if the track gets a bit muddy.

Here is a look at this year’s field of horses and jockeys. Each horse is listed by their post position. The number on each horse during the race is also their post position.

Kentucky Derby 2019: Horses, Jockeys & Post Positions

POST HORSE JOCKEYS
1. War of Will Tyler Gaffalione
2. Tax Junior Alvarado
3. By My Standards Gabriel Saez
4. Gray Magician Drayden Van Dyke
5. Improbable Irad Ortiz Jr.
6. Vekoma Javier Castellano
7. Maximum Security Luis Saez
8. Tacitus Jose Ortiz
9. Plus Que Parfait Ricardo Santana Jr.
10. Cutting Humor Mike Smith
11. Code of Honor John Velasquez
12. Win Win Win Julian Pimental
13. Master Fencer Julien Leparoux
14. Game Winner Joel Rosario
15. Roadster Florent Geroux
16. Long Range Toddy Jon Court
17. Spinoff Manny Franco
18. Country House Flavien Prat
19. Bodexpress Chris Landeros

 

