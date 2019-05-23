Kevin Durant Unlikely To Play in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors said Kevin Durant is unlikely to play at the start of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nMyQG0yKDl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2019

In a statement released on the Warriors PR Twitter account, the team said Durant is unlikely to play at the start of the NBA Finals.

“At this point, it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it’s hopeful that he could return at some point during the series,” the statement said.

Although Durant may miss the first couple of games in the Warriors’ fifth straight NBA Finals, he has made progress with his injury.

“Durant, who has not yet been cleared to begin on-court activities, continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation,” the statement said.

Durant, who strained his right calf in Game 5 in the Western Conference semi-finals versus the Houston Rockets, has missed five straight games, including the entire Western Conference Finals where the Warriors easily swept the Trail Blazers 4-0.

Boogie Cousins Expected to Return During NBA Finals

In the same statement, the Warriors announced that their recently acquired big man, Demarcus Cousins, is likely to return to the floor during the Finals.

“Cousins also continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation and practiced with the team today for the first time since suffering the injury on April 16th,” the statement said. “It’s anticipated that he will play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals, but the exact date is to be determined and depends on his progress.”

Cousins tore his left quad at the beginning of Game 2 of their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15.

With the potential return of KD and Boogie Cousins, the Warriors hope to be at full strength at some point during the NBA Finals. They will take on the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Finals matchup, beginning on Thursday, May 30.

Milwaukee and Toronto take on each other tonight at 8:30PM EST for Game 5 of their series. They are currently all locked up at two games apiece.