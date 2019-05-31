Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals Series Odds Shift Drastically After Game 1

The Golden State Warriors were heavy favorites to win the 2019 NBA Finals prior to Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors. After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, it wasn’t all that surprising, but the recent change following the first game was certainly eye-opening.

As Odds Shark revealed prior to Thursday’s opener, Golden State was a -280 favorite to win their fourth championship in five years. Those odds were even higher to start on some sites, sitting at roughly -330 with the Raptors anywhere from +210 to +260, depending on where you looked.

With the Raptors taking Game 1 with an impressive 118-109 victory, it appears the odds shifted drastically in their favor.

Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Finals Series Odds Updated

Although the Raptors hold home court advantage and defended that with their win, oddsmakers walked away impressed with the outcome. In turn, it’s led to the series odds shifting towards Toronto in a fairly massive way.

As Eli Hershkovich of Radio.com revealed, the odds favoring the Warriors at -330 have now moved to Golden State sitting at -150 as Game 2 approaches. In turn, this has led to the Raptors listed at +130 to win the 2019 NBA Finals.

Quite the shift from how Warriors-Raptors opened: pic.twitter.com/sluSA6mGCU — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) May 31, 2019

After seeing how the opener played out, it’s not all that surprising to see the Raptors getting some love, but this jump is fairly massive for just one game. It is worth noting, however, that the Raptors are also favored to take Game 2 and jump to a 2-0 series lead before the series heads to the Bay Area.

Raptors Favored Over Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Raptors’ strong showing in Game 1 has led to oddsmakers buying into Toronto quite a bit more across the board it seems. As Odds Shark revealed, they opened as -1.5 point favorites for Sunday’s game while the over/under is set at 215.5.

A number of things stood out from the Raptors’ series-opening victory, but specifically the fact that they got it done with Kawhi Leonard having a mediocre night shooting is worth noting. Leonard scored 23 points with eight rebounds and five assists but knocked down 5-of-14 from the field.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors, scoring 32 points with eight rebounds and five assists while shooting 14-of-17 from the field. In total, five Raptors players scored in double figures, including Fred VanVleet logging 33 minutes off the bench and scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

