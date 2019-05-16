Ric Flair Is Not Dead, May Have Undergone ‘Planned’ Procedure

On Thursday, May 16, TMZ reported that Ric Flair was taken to the emergency room at a hospital in Atlanta after suffering some kind of “medical emergency.” The site indicated that things were “very serious” for Flair, but did not have any details to share about what had happened.

Shortly after the report was published, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com tweeted that he spoke with Conrad Thompson — Ric Flair’s son-in-law — and Thompson said that things aren’t quite as grave as what TMZ had reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sapp Claims That Thompson Told Him That Flair Has Undergone a ‘Routine Procedure’ That the Family Knew About

The husband of Flair’s daughter, Megan, had a much different take on Flair’s current medical situation, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

“Conrad Thompson says the Ric Flair situation ‘is not as grave or serious’ as TMZ makes it out, and says that this was a planned procedure that Ric Flair wanted to have before Las Vegas,” Sapp tweeted a short while ago. “He stated that Flair and the family knew the procedure was coming and he could have had it before or after Vegas, and wanted to feel good for Starrcast,” Sapp added in a subsequent tweet.

None of Flair’s immediate family members have spoken out about the report that he’s in the hospital and in “very serious condition.” However, as previously reported by Heavy, his daughter, Charlotte, has been active on social media today.

Ric Flair Was Hospitalized in 2017

Back in 2017, Flair was rushed to the hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma after his intestine ruptured.

At the time, Representatives from Legacy Talent Agency said that the 16-time world champion was taken to the hospital for “routine monitoring” and there was “no reason to panic.”

Even still, many worried that the then-68-year-old wouldn’t pull through, but he was taken out of a coma after 11 days and was able to make a full recovery. He made a triumphant return to social media and let his fans know that he wasn’t “dead yet.”

“Hey to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide that Nature Boy, wooo, is back up and running…I want to tell all my fans out there, thank you for all the love, support, and I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very near future. Wooo,” Flair said in the video, wearing a black T-shirt that read, “I ain’t dead yet, mother f***ers.”

You can see that message below.