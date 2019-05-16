Tacko Fall Just Shattered Three NBA Combine Records by Simply Existing

If the 2019-2020 college basketball season was a cheesecake, Tacko Fall was the graham cracker crust that went perfectly with every bite.

The 7’7″ center out of UCF made headlines throughout the entire season, but his matchup with potential number one pick Zion Williamson is what made him stick out in a tournament that was full of drama, future NBA stars and last-second disappointment.

Will Tacko Succeed in the NBA?

Although Tacko was able to dominate the paint throughout his college career, the 7’7″ center’s NBA draft stock is still being analyzed as he takes his size and talent to the NBA Combine.

This just in: @UCF_MBB's Tacko Fall is slightly taller than our @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/FG76QUGg2C — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2019

Fall averaged 23 minutes per game, 10.1 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game with 2.4 blocks per game during his four-year stint with the University of Central Florida. The big man from Senegal caught the eyes and hearts of many college basketball fans this past March, but will he be able to translate his size into production in an NBA that is dominated by big men who can stretch the floor?

NBADraftRoom.com has Fall being picked in the mid-second round of 2019’s NBA draft, citing his failure to score outside of the paint as a major weakness in his game.

Draftsite.com’s latest projections have Tacko Fall as the 49th pick in this year’s draft, falling to the San Antonio Spurs.

Some don’t even have Tacko getting drafted, including Heavy’s own Jonathan Adams.

NBAdraft.net also has Tacko going undrafted.

Tacko Just Being Tacko has Already Broke NBA Records

Tacko just had to be himself and show up to the combine to break three NBA records. According to ESPN Insider Jonathan Givony, Fall broke every combine measurement regarding height, wingspan and reach in Draftexpress’ database dating back to the 1980s.

UCF's Tacko Fall official measurements at the NBA Combine: 7'5 1/4 without shoes, 7'7 with shoes, 289 pounds, 8'2 1/4 wingspan, 10'2 1/2 standing reach, 6.8% body fat. Tacko just broke every figure in our database for height, wingspan and reach, dating back to the 80s. 😳😲 pic.twitter.com/xNNwRuKZcK — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2019

According to NBA.com’s combine database, which dates back to the 2000-2001 NBA Draft combine, Tacko is the tallest (with and without shoes) and longest player to ever be recorded.

Tacko, who stands a 7’7″ inches with shoes on (7’5 1/4″ without shoes on), has an 8’2 1/4″ wingspan and has a 10’2 1/2″ standing reach is definitely a one of a kind player.

Surely, it will be interesting to see how Fall will translate his size into an NBA-style of play, and if he can do it successfully, watch out, NBA fans could be in for a treat for the next few years.