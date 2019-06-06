All Elite Wrestling Fyter Fest: Matches & Predictions

Pro wrestling and the FGC (Fighting Game Community) will come together once more in 2019!

Last year, the CEO (Community Effort Orlando) fighting game tournament presented a special NJPW sponsored event (which you can check out right here). For this year’s tourney proceedings, AEW will partner up with CEO for a new event they’ve christened “Fyter Fest.” Several of the company’s burgeoning talent will step into the ring and showcase their skills in front of loyal wrestling fans and even curious fighting game players. Fyter Fest looks like it’ll be a much bigger event than the one that proceeded it the year before.

So without further ado, here’s a preview of Fyter Fest 2019 and our predictions for the event’s big winners.

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa (Hardcore Match)

Predictions & Winner: So here’s the gist if you’re not up to speed already – Jebailey is the organizer behind CEO (and also the face attached to that Twitch emote you always spot in various chats). Michael Nakazawa and his wild antics should be familiar to you if you watched the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing. This matchup actually went down last year, but wasn’t much to write home about due to Jebailey’s injury hindering his movement. Now we’re getting a fully-healed Jebailey vs. his in-ring rival in a match that’ll be full of hilarity and “foreign objects.” Jebailey is CEO’s resident hero, so it’s pretty obvious that he’s going over here.

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Predictions & Winner: Cody’s performance against his brother Dustin at Double or Nothing was pretty inspiring. Dusty Rhodes’ boys left everything in the ring as they battled to see who was the superior of the two. Cody ended up coming out on top and showed just how committed he is to mastering his craft. His next AEW opponent comes in the form of Darby Allen, an unorthodox competitor who’s a mainstay in EVOLVE Wrestling. Cody has his work cut out for him here – Darby’s not a traditional wrestler who’s keen on out-grappling his opponent. Darby is somewhat of a living kamikaze who often sacrifices himself in order to finish his foe.

This match is going to be pretty insane. Cody will most likely step out of his comfort zone during the later parts of this brawl and adopt a reckless mean streak like his opponent. Darby will stick to his usual gameplan, which will likely result in a match where both men take insane risks. I could totally see Darby committing to a maneuver that will ultimately backfire and cause him to taste defeat due to the quick thinking of Cody. But even in defeat, Darby will endear himself to an even larger viewing audience of wrestling fans and put more eyes on the AEW product. This match will give Cody another win in the AEW column and showcase Darby as a future star for the company.

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Predictions & Winner: The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose is free! Jon Moxley has become the talk of professional wrestling due to his surprise appearance at Double or Nothing. Now he can be seen popping up for dream matches in NJPW and breaking the internet with his shoot podcast interviews. Jon’s very first match in AEW will pit him against a wildman who’s just as off-kilter as him – the “Bad Boy” himself, Joey Janela. Jon and Joey are practically the same – they love to get involved in hardcore skirmishes, they’re known for going against the grain, and they’re prone to pulling off the craziest maneuvers in wrestling.

This one’s going to be a fun one. Jon’s recent bout against Juice Robinson for the NJPW US Championship showcased a man who’s clearly inspired. A Jon Moxley that’s in love with wrestling all over again makes for the perfect opponent for an always game Joey Janela. The referee’s going to have a hard time controlling this one – expect to see both men go all over the arena and break a few rules along the way. I’m guessing the ref will let a few things slide due to the enormity of this bout. Once the smoke finally clears, Mr. Moxley will be the only madman with his hand raised in victory. Jon’s first match in AEW will most definitely be marked by a massive victory.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) and TBA (6-Man Tag Team Match)

Predictions & Winners: Predictions coming soon…