Myles Garrett Rips ‘Disrespect of Women’s Sports’ After USWNT Rout

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was one of the millions who enjoyed watching the United States Women’s National team pour it on against Thailand in heir World Cup opener, 13-0.

The match set a variety of marks, including largest margin of victory in a World Cup game. Alex Morgan finished the game with five goals, tying the previous single-game record set in 1991.

Garrett was so impressed with the women’s performance he voiced his opinion on the equal pay issue that the USWNT team has been fighting for.

“Equal pay for equal pay,” Myles wrote on Twitter.

Garrett is a bonafide NFL star and comes into 2019 coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. He notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

The former No. 1 pick is attacking the equal pay issue with the same tenacity he goes after quarterbacks with.

“Pay, to me, should be based off of performance. Yes viewership has something to do with it of course, but the perpetual disrespect of women’s sports because of the sexist thought process of women not performing up to men’s standards when it comes to sports is unbelievable.

Garrett is currently on a $30 million-plus, four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

While it’s hard to get the details of how much the USWNT players are actually paid for their services, it’s much less then the men.

Money.com broke down what national team star Alex Morgan makes per year, which is upwards of $1 million annually when adding up sponsorship deals and her more modest salaries from soccer.

In contrast, the top men’s players in the world — like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi — each earn over $100 million salaries and endorsements annually.

“Comparatively, the difference in the amount of pub and exposure women’s sports gets compared to men’s is significant,” Garret wrote on Twitter. “The idea that women can’t entertain or dazzle us with talent as men do in some sports is backwards.”

USWNT History With Equal Pay

The US women’s team has long been the best in the world. Since the FIFA Women’s World Cup started in 1991, the United States has won three of the seven titles, including the most recent one in 2015. After their performance Tuesday, they are the favorite to add another trophy to the collection.

Following the victory in 2015, five prominent members of the team filed a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

According to ESPN, the filing noted that the women’s team generating nearly $20 million more revenue in the previous year — a World Cup year for the women — than the U.S. men’s team. The women are paid about a quarter of what the men earn.

That was just one of many steps along the way.

In March of this year, star players Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and 25 other players sued the US Soccer Federation. a gender discrimination lawsuit

“The USSF has utterly failed to promote gender equality,” the team alleges in the lawsuit. “It has stubbornly refused to treat its female employees who are member of the WNT equally to its male employees who are members of the MNT.”

It’s unknown if the sides will ever come to an agreement that is satisfactory for both sides, but having players like Garrett fighting for the cause will certainly help the conversation move in the right direction.

“Sports is sports,” his final tweet stated. “Doesn’t matter who is playing it. Those who play it at the highest level and exceptionally well should be represented and paid exceptionally in return. The gap is way too substantial (right now) between men and women

The next game for the US women at the World Cup is Sunday against Chile. Garrett will surely be watching.