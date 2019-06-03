Cleveland Browns Minicamp: 3 Things to Know Heading In

The new-look Cleveland Browns will gather for their first mandatory dates of the offseason this week.

The Browns’ mandatory minicamp runs from June 4-6 and it will be a chance for the team to put all the pieces of the puzzle together as they gear up for what is expected to be their first run to the postseason since 2002.

Here are three important things to know heading into minicamp.

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Will Be There

Where in the world is Odell Beckham Jr.

That’s been the No. 1 question the last few months facing the Browns as their new star wide receiver has avoided most optional team activities. OBJ attended just one of nine OTA sessions, so he hasn’t had much of a chance to get to know his teammates or learn the offense.

The Browns gave up a first and third round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to land OBJ from the New York Giants this offseason, which still seems like a steal for Cleveland if Beckham can play up to his potential.

But he needs to be in the building for that happen.

First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens has done his best to give Beckham some space, but the questions came almost daily during OTAs about his lack of attendance.

“I just want to see him,” Kitchens said.

When asked what OBJ has missed, Kitchens didn’t need many words.

“A lot — the offense,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens added that he expects to see Beckham for minicamp, and OBJ said as much on on social media.

After OBJ posted a picture with the caption “I came a long way from feeling numb…” a large chunk of the comments urged the Browns’ star to attend practice.

Beckham — obviously annoyed — responded to one comment saying, “I’ll be there on the 3rd, u coming?’’

Duke Johnson Jr. Is Also Expected to Attend

While his name doesn’t carry the same weight as OBJ’s, backup running back and fan favorite Duke Johnson Jr. is also expected to make his first appearance of the offseason at the minicamp.

Johnson — a third down specialist for the Browns — requested a trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size. He hasn’t attended any offseason activities with the team.

But despite the trade request, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said he expects Johnson to be at camp “because it’s mandatory.”