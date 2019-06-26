Cleveland Browns Fans Raid Training Camp Tickets at Record Pace

The hype is real in Cleveland.

If there was any question about the how pumped Browns fans are for the season, it was answered Wednesday, when fan gobbled up the first wave of training camp tickets at a record pace.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the tickets for the first wave of practices — from July 25 and Aug. 2 — sold out in two minutes.

Next month, tickets for the second wave of training camp dates will open. Those will likely go just as fast, if not faster.

Some fans were not happy with being left on the outside looking in on the free tickets, being left with an eternal processing screen.

@Browns good problem to have I guess. Been waiting for 25 minutes to get my training camp tix. pic.twitter.com/xtJ2vHmsvv — Dominique Love (@Coach_DLOVE) June 26, 2019

During training camp, a highlight will be the “Orange & Brown Scrimmage” at FirstEnergy Stadium, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 3.

The full training camp schedule along with info on how to attend can be found here.

Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule

The Browns’ preseason slate includes four games, starting on Aug. 8 against the Washington Redskins at home.

Cleveland will then be on the road for their next two contests, agains the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 17 and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 23. The Browns return home to close out the preseason schedule agains the Detroit Lions on Aug. 29.

The Browns open the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Storylines

Odell Beckham Jr. will be among the main attractions at minicamp. He came over to the Browns in the offseason via a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

Beckham will be looking to gain chemistry with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield, who some have pegged as an MVP candidate.

Beckham is “giddy to get to work” with his new QB.

“I’m going to have to get adjusted to the speed because he has an arm,” Beckham said at minicamp. “He’s throwing that ball hard. Just catching him from the first day, it was like, ‘Wow! This is completely different.’ … It just takes time. Like I said, we play in September, so it’s a good thing.”

There’s also the issue of running back Duke Johnson Jr., who asked for a trade in the offseason following the team’s acquisition of embattled free agent Kareem Hunt.

“I won’t be a disgruntled employee. I won’t be causing scenes or losing focus on what’s important,” Johnson said at minicamp. “My thing is, I’m big on loyalty.”

The training camp is also the first for head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was awarded the job in the offseason after having much success as the team’s offensive play-caller.

