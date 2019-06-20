There’s No Way The Dallas Cowboys Are Trading Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is seeking a long-term extension from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and much of the conversation has been centered on if the fourth-year quarterback is worth top-tier money.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported earlier this offseason that the quarterback and his agent “broached a deal” in the range of $34 million annually — a number that would put him on par with Ben Roethlisberger, who is the second highest paid quarterback in the league.

Contract talks got even more complicated this offseason when the Philadelphia Eagles signed Carson Wentz to a massive four-year extension worth reportedly, $128 million with $107 million in guarantees.

Wentz — the No. 2 overall pick in the same draft as Prescott — has been hampered by serious injuries the last two seasons and there’s an argument that Prescott has been the better QB of the two through three seasons.

Prescott — a former fourth round pick — has been paid modestly since entering the NFL. He is due to make just $2 million this year and the Cowboys have enjoyed quite the bargain since he took the reigns from Tony Romo as the starter. Prescott had not made more than $630,000 annually in his previous three years in the league.

The Argument To Trade Dak Prescott

While the reported numbers are astronomical right now, the idea that the Cowboys would trade Prescott rather than pay him is a ridiculous idea. However, it’s exactly what was suggested by USA Today’s For The Win blog.

The article sites examples of quarterback contracts that have crippled franchises, like Joe Flacco’s with the Ravens, Derek Carr’s with the Raiders and Andy Dalton with the Bengals. The premise is that if Prescott going to get a deal, he needs to “elevate his teammates instead of being carried by them.” The conclusion is that he’s not.

It’s no secret: if teams can take advantage of a solid starting quarterback on a rookie deal, a Super Bowl is much more possible thanks to the flexibility of being able to pay other players. The Rams are the most recent example, making it to the Super Bowl last year with Jared Goff — who was the No. 1 overall pick Prescott’s draft class. The Seahawks are another shining example, using a young Russell Wilson to advance to a pair of Super Bowls.

Why Dak Prescott Deserves a Long-Term Deal

Prescott can be a polarizing figure among Cowboys fans, especially with other players like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones also looking for new deals.

However, the team has said that Prescott is the No. 1 priority this offseason and he has the numbers to warrant being the team’s franchise quarterback. He’s started every game through his first three seasons, collecting 10,876 passing yards, 944 rushing yards and 85 combined touchdowns.

The most telling stat, however is wins. Since he entered the league, Prescott has a 32-16 regular season record. His 32 victories in his first three seasons are fourth most in NFL history and second overall to only Tom Brady over the past three years, according to the Shreveport Times. He also led the Cowboys to the NFC divisional round a year ago before being upended by the Rams.

It’s also not easy to find a competent quarterback. Ask the Browns, who struggled for almost two decades to find a capable QB. They’re not the only ones.

He’s also showed an improved leadership this offseason, according to his head coach Jason Garrett.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career so far, but he has this edge about him that he wants to be great. He comes into this building every day with that desire. And when you have that approach, you’re going to get better.” Garrett told reporters.

He’s going to accomplish more and it’s going to be in a Cowboys jersey.

