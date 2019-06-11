Drake’s Warriors Tattoos & Lyrics a Nod to Kevin Durant-Steph Curry Duo

Drake may have the Global Ambassador role for the Toronto Raptors, but his affinity for the Golden State Warriors has been well-documented. Not only does Drake have tattoos of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant’s jersey numbers, but the rapper has mentioned the Warriors in a number of his songs.

After fans speculated that Drake had tattoos of Curry and Durant, Drake essentially admitted to it by wearing an armband around his bicep during the NBA finals. One side has the No. 30 with the text “gifted” while the other features No. 35 along with the words “snipe” which is a nod to Durant’s social media handles.

As if the Warriors tats were not enough, the rapper has a number of songs that reference Golden State. One of Drake’s most iconic Warriors lyrics is “0 to 100/The Catch Up” where the rapper praised Curry’s jumper.

Yeah, the 6 ain’t friendly but that’s where I lay up/ This shit a m-f-‘ lay up/ I been Steph Curry with the shot/ Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy

Drake referenced Oracle Arena and Durant in “Free Smoke.” USA Today reported the Cavaliers censored the song during the 2017 playoffs.

I took the team plane from Oracle/ Mama never used to cook much/ Used to chef KD/ Now me and Chef, KD/ Bet on shots for twenty G’s

I brought the game to its knees

Drake Also References Draymond Green in the Song “Summer Sixteen”

Drake may not have a tattoo featuring Draymond Green, but the Golden State big man is another player the rapper references in his music. Drake compared Green to his bodyguard in the song “Summer Sixteen.”

It’s nothing personal I would have done it to anyone/ And I blame where I came from/ And I blame all my day ones/ You know Chubbs like Draymond/ You better off not saying nothing/ Them boys they a handful

Green and Drake exchanged words during Game 1, but there does not appear to be any ill will between the two. Drake and Green shared dinner together prior to Game 2, per NBC Sports. Green was also seen rocking an OVO hoodie, a nod to Drake’s record label. Green spoke glowingly about Drake even after the altercation, per the New York Post.