Carson Wentz Took Eagles Teammates Out for Steak Dinner

The team that eats steak together wins Super Bowls together. Isn’t that how the old saying goes? Maybe it should.

Carson Wentz has never been shy about his love of a good steak dinner. It seems, according to Instagram, that he treated his teammates to dinner at Barclay Prime in downtown Philadelphia. It’s hard to know who all was invited, but the following players were tagged in an Instagram story post: Wentz, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. In short, some of the biggest weapons in the Eagles’ offense.

It’s tough to fully comprehend all they enjoyed during the much-deserved dinner. In his Instagram story, Jackson flashes a tray loaded with top-shelf booze, including Remy Martin’s pricey Louis XII which goes for $3,799.99 at Total Wine. There is also a bottle of Hennessy XO on the table, along with steaks and lobster tails.

The thought here is that Wentz picked up the tab, a way to thank the guys for sticking up for him and a toast to the season ahead. On Wednesday, Ertz made a bold statement when he said he thought this year’s Eagles team was better than the one that won the Super Bowl in 2018. In fact, he called the talent on this roster “second to none.” The Pro Bowl tight end also pounded home the point about how hanging out off the field builds team chemistry.

“The talent we have on this roster is second to none since I’ve been here,” Ertz told reporters, “but in terms of executing and coming together as a team, building the chemistry, that’s what really separated that team when we won it a couple of years ago, how close we were on and off the field. That’s still coming. It’s still early. That’s why we have training camp. That’s why we have mandatory minicamp and that’s why we hang out off the field, to build that team chemistry with one another and hopefully execute when it matters.”

Back to the dinner for a minute. There is one point in Jackson’s Instagram story where the wide receiver can be heard saying, “After we beat Washington …” and then his voice trails off. There is no telling what words came out of his mouth, but it’s apparent that he really wants to beat the Redskins in Week 1. Jackson spent three seasons in Washington.

Career overall grades for Desean Jackson pic.twitter.com/Kv0e8pggyM — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 4, 2019

And he’s not the only one throwing shade at the Redskins. Linebacker Zach Brown has been very vocal about his former team, even telling a Redskins fan on Twitter that “no one” on Washington’s offensive line is going to be able to stop him.

So which HOG gonna pancake Zach Brown first? Smh this a bitch move https://t.co/WUdHCtFkvb — Redskins Rant 🚀 (@RedskinsRant) June 4, 2019

It’s only the middle of June, but the trash talking is almost in mid-season form. The Eagles open the regular season on September 8 at 1 p.m. against the Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. As Terrell Owens used to say, “Get Your Popcorn Ready.”

