Gary Woodland Majors Wins: How Many Victories Does Golfer Have?

The 2019 U.S. Open will be the first PGA Tour major championship victory for Gary Woodland. While he hasn’t taken home a title prior to this, he’s certainly knocked on the door a few times and put together some impressive rounds. Specifically, Woodland has found success at the PGA Championship in recent years, but his play at the U.S. Open was superb.

Entering the action on Sunday, Woodland held a lead over the rest of the field but had to fend of back-to-back defending champion Brooks Koepka in order to lock up his first major victory. He began the day at 11-under par and was ahead of Koepka by four shots, but Justin Rose was also knocking on the door while entering the day at 10-under par.

While multiple players rallied and attempted to make a push at Woodland and cut into his lead, he was able to fend them off and get the job done in a strong final round.

Gary Woodland’s Best Finishes in Majors

Earlier in the year, Woodland posted a T8 finish at the 2019 PGA Championship, an event which Koepka went on to win. It wasn’t surprising to see him finish the major tournament strong, as he also finished T6 in 2018 and T22 in 2017. As far as his play at the U.S. Open goes, he hasn’t had quite as much success until the 2019 season rolled around.

Woodland finished better than T36 just once at the U.S. Open since 2009, missing the cut on three of eight attempts. He finished T50 and T36 in the past two years, so it was apparent the upward trend was already underway heading into 2019.

Heading into the event, Woodland had put together one of the best years, if not the single best of his entire career thus far. He was ranked No. 9 in the FedExCup standings with seven top-10 finishes (eight now) and prior to the U.S. Open had earned more than $3.306 million in 2019, per PGATour.com.

