Who Is the Mother of Julian Edelman’s Baby Daughter?

Julian Edelman has a baby girl with his ex, Ella Rose. The two dated casually for a couple of years and Rose found out that she was pregnant two years into their romance.

Rose, a Swedish model, met Edelman in 2014. In 2016, Rose gave birth to a little girl. Lily was born at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in California and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. According to TMZ, Edelman was at the hospital for the delivery.

These days, Rose is fairly active on social media and sometimes shares pics of Lily. Edelman also shares pictures of his little girl on his Instagram account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Edelman Initially Denied He Was the Father of Ella Rose’s Baby

When Rose found out that she was pregnant, she told Edelman, but reports indicate that he wasn’t convinced that the baby was his. Rose took matters into her own hands, filing a paternity lawsuit against Edelman.

Rose was about five and a half months pregnant when she filed legal paperwork at L.A. Superior court. In said paperwork, Rose named Edelman as the father of her unborn child, according to the Daily Mail. Eventually, Edelman acknowledged that he was indeed the father of the unborn child and he has been in Lily’s life since the moment she was born.

A TMZ report that confirmed Lily’s birth stated that Rose and Edelman had been “friends with benefits” for “the past few years,” but that was back in 2016. It’s unknown if Edelman and Rose have any romantic connection these days, but they are not in a relationship.

Edelman & Rose Co-Parent Their Daughter, Who Lives in California With Rose & Also Spends Time in Massachusetts With Edelman

While Rose and Edelman decided not to work things out by way of a relationship, they both do their best to co-parent Lily. The youngster spends time in California with Rose and also travels to Massachusetts to hang out with her dad.

Edelman has the help of his mom when it comes to caring for Lily. He seems to get to spend a good deal of time with Lily and has even brought her to football practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Earlier this month, Edelman shared a couple of photos with his little girl. In one pic, he was standing in the grass with Lily, who was holding a football.

“My favorite training partner… sorry Tom Brady,” Edelman captioned the photo, tagging the New England Patriots quarterback.

“I’m a very happy #2 to her,” Brady commented on the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

