Eagles Star Responds to DeMarcus Lawrence’s Comments on Carson Wentz

It’s June, but the Cowboys–Eagles rivalry is in midseason form — mostly thanks to Carson Wentz inking a massive extension.

After the Eagles announced a four-year contract extension for Wentz on Thursday, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence jumped on Twitter to let him know that he’ll be extra juiced to get after him this season.

“The richer they get, the better it feels when we humble they a**,” the Cowboys 27-year-old defensive end wrote.

Wentz is making some major dough — reportedly $128 million over four years, including $107 million in guarantees — so it’s no surprise some of the division rivals are salty.

But Lawrence’s comments did not sit well with Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who responded with a Kawhi Leonard GIF and a #cantwait hashtag.

Johnson is doing his job, protecting Wentz on and off the field.

Lawrence hasn’t done to bad for himself either in the deep pockets department. He inked a five-year extension in April, so he and Wentz will be inextricably linked as division rivals.

Lawrence’s deal was for $105 million over five years. His $65 million guaranteed was the most first-year cash included in a non-QB contract in NFL history.

Cowboys Have Held Edge In Rivalry With Eagles

Lately, the Cowboys have had the edge in the rivalry. Dallas went 2-0 against the Eagles last year and advanced to the divisional round before falling to the eventual NFC champion L.A. Rams, 30-22.

Wentz is 2-3 against Dallas in his career. During the first of two losses last season, the Eagles quarterback completed 32-of-44 passes for 360 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Less than one month later, the Cowboys defeated Philly once again, knocking them off 29-23 in overtime while Wentz completed 22-of-32 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Wentz’s Stats & History Prior to Contract Extension

Wentz was the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. The quarterback has thrown for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns since arriving in Philadelphia but has had injury issues.

He was sidelined with a torn ACL when Nick Foles led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2017 and missed the end of last year with a back injury.

That did not scare off the Eagles from inking him to an extension.

EXCLUSIVE: Behind-the-scenes look at Carson Wentz's contract "negotiations" pic.twitter.com/d7j3L4TiA4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 6, 2019

The teams play in Dallas on Oct. 20 and on Dec. 22 in Philadelphia in a late-season game that could have division title implications.

