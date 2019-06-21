Ty Jerome NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks, Profile & Best Fits

Following the Virginia Cavaliers’ impressive run through the 2019 NCAA Tournament which resulted in a national title victory, a handful of their top players opted to head to the next level. With the 2019 NBA Draft attracting the likes of De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy, each player offered an intriguing outlook.

The name we’re going to circle and look into a bit is Jerome, who played three seasons with the Cavaliers and started every game over the final two years. During his 105 collegiate games, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting a strong 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Jerome impressed during the 2018-19 season, increasing his averages to 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds while showcasing a well-rounded game. A key part of his game which has to be appealing at the next level is his outside shooting, as he made 39.9 percent from deep in 37 games.

We’re going to take a look at the 2019 NBA Draft projections and mocks for Jerome while also evaluating his best fits.

Ty Jerome NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

Each of the mocks listed below came out prior to the draft getting underway, but they still give an idea of where we can expect to hear Jerome’s name. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie offered an outlook which featured Jerome heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 26 overall, but that may change after the team picked Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland at No. 5.

In an incredibly interesting mock draft, Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo revealed his final breakdown and the Virginia guard’s landing spot stood out. He pegged Jerome as the No. 28 pick in the first round, sending him to the Golden State Warriors. The idea of him coming off the bench behind Stephen Curry or possibly seeing time at the two-guard is noteworthy, especially if he proves capable of making an early impact.

Heavy.com’s Jon Adams offered the same projection as Woo, sending Jerome to the Warriors at the end of the first round.

Ty Jerome’s Best NBA Draft Fits: Warriors, Lakers

A number of teams could use a player like Jerome, especially after seeing his assist numbers increase during the 2018-19 season. If he becomes a player capable of producing both as a scorer and passer at the next level, then his upside could be fairly high. Another noteworthy aspect of his game is his ability as a defender, considering he averaged 1.6 and 1.5 steals per game in his final two collegiate seasons.

The Warriors are a great fit and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them attempt to draft him. Beyond that, the Los Angeles Lakers are desperately going to need depth at the guard position following the Anthony Davis trade. Following the deal, they currently have just Isaac Bonga, but it’s unlikely the Lakers would be able to add Jerome unless he fell to the second round and Los Angeles trades for a pick.

