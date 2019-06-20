Tacko Fall NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks, Profile & Best Fits

After virtually an entire 2018-19 college basketball season which featured Tacko Fall failing to receive much NBA draft attention, that’s changed just prior to the big night. While Fall is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft, there are plenty of question marks surrounding him currently, but he’s finally getting some love in mock drafts.

Fall, who stands a massive 7-foot-6, averaged 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and shot 74.0 percent from the field over his four-year collegiate career. During his senior season, he posted marks of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and knocked down 74.8 percent of his attempts.

When it comes to the towering big man, one area of concern which is a popular topic on his draft profile is the fact that he didn’t venture outside of the paint all that often in college. With that said, Fall added weight and if he’s able to adapt his game to the NBA level, he has the potential to make an impact at some point down the line.

Fall is a strong defender and strong finisher around the rim, but improving his jump shot to the point where he’d be able to step out and knock it down with more consistency could be key. Regardless, he’s a name to watch on draft night and we’re going to breakdown the latest on his projections, mocks and current stock.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft Projections & Mocks

While it was just months ago that Fall wasn’t found on any mock drafts, that’s changed in a few of the final updates from various websites and analysts. Our own Jon Adams listed Fall as the No. 56 pick in the second round and has him heading to the Los Angeles Clippers. This means he’s coming off the board just three spots ahead of UCF teammate Aubrey Dawkins.

Another mock draft which has hopped on board with the Fall hype is NBADraft.net, who didn’t list him during the later stages of the college basketball season. They’ve moved him up as of late, though, also listing Fall as a second-round pick and going No. 57 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Beyond that, while The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie did not add Fall to his mock draft, he did list the 7-foot-6 center on his big board as the No. 88 player. This could point to the UCF big man potentially being an undrafted free agent to keep an eye on if he doesn’t hear his name called Thursday night.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft: Clippers, Celtics Among Best Fits

Realistically, there are a number of teams who would be wise to take a chance on Fall in the second round of the NBA draft. With that said, the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics could both use a young big man with decent upside. The Clippers may lose Ivica Zubac in free agency and Montrezl Harrell has just one year remaining on his current deal.

As for the Celtics, if Al Horford does leave town in free agency, it adds to their need on the front line. Obviously, there’s a decent chance Fall won’t be ready to step in and make an immediate impact, but it’s a no-risk addition for Boston to make.

Other teams who could be interesting fits include the Philadelphia 76ers if they want to fill the role held by Boban Marjanovic last season (assuming he doesn’t re-sign), along with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers would need to trade back into the second round in order to add Fall, as they began draft night without a pick.

