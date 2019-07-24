Browns Wide Receiver Proudly Touts Super Bowl Expectations [LOOK]

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins is hoping to speak the team’s Super Bowl path into existence.

The veteran wide receiver posted a photo on Tuesday wearing a throwback shirt that says, “Cleveland, Ohio to Miami, Florida.” This year’s Super Bowl is being held in Miami and many have the Browns pegged as a Super Bowl contender.

Although fans were clamoring for some info on where to pick up the t-shirt in the comments, Higgins didn’t disclose if it was a new print or just a solid old school find. The Super Bowl shown on the shirt, XXIX, was in 1995 and was held in Miami as well. That season, the Browns finished 11-5 under Bill Belichick, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round.

It’s plausible that the shirts were made with the hype around the team being high heading into the playoffs.

Hollywood Higgins Has Been Vocal About Browns Expectations

Higgins, who is the longest tenured Browns wide receiver on the roster, has been vocal about the talent Cleveland has available in the wide receiver room, which is highlighted by Pro Bowlers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

“It does feel like we are an ultimate team,” Higgins said this offseason on Cleveland Browns Daily. “Damn, y’all got Odell, ya’ll got Jarvis, ya’ll got Antonio, you got Rashard too? Ya’ll like a super team bro. What are ya’ll doing over there. I get that a lot from people. At the end of the day, we just want to win games and if we can acquire those people who can help us win games, that’s what we going to do.”

Higgins — a former fifth round pick of the Browns who signed a one-year restricted free agent deal this offseason — is coming in to his fourth season has steadily improved. Last year, he racked up career-highs in yards (572), touchdowns (4) and catches (39).

Odell Beckham Jr. Trying to Temper Expectations for Browns

Higgins hasn’t been the only vocal Browns wide receiver when it comes to expectations. Since landing in Cleveland from the Giants via a blockbuster trade, Beckham has let his thoughts be known that some special is brewing for the Browns.

Among the bold statements from Beckham has been the sentiment that he wants the Browns become the new Patriots and that he wants to finish his career as the all-time receiving yards leader.

“I do see a lot of potential with this team, and not even just because I’m here,” OBJ said at minicamp. “I really feel it, and I feel something in the air, something special that Cleveland hasn’t had for a while. And I’m happy to be a part of that. I hope that I can help do whatever I need to do to push that that way.”

But Beckham took on a different tune in advance of training camp this week. While hosting his youth camp for kids, he spoke to reporters and tried to quell the massive expectations.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead,” Beckham said. “I feel like in the past I’ve always come in and said ‘I want to win Super Bowls.’ Obviously that’s the goal. It’s the only reason you do this. But I really want to slow it down this time, take it day by day, week by week and see where we end up.”

READ NEXT: Duke Johnson, Agent Meet With Browns About Trade Request



Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!