Celtics Updated Roster & Starting Lineup With Kemba Walker & Enes Kanter

The Boston Celtics continue to overhaul their roster with a new-look core after losing both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in free agency. The team made an immediate splash out of the gate in free agency by adding Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker and have now added a new big man to the mix.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported, Walker signed a four-year, $141 million contract with the Celtics.

Kemba Walker plans to commit to a four-year, $141M maximum contract with the Boston Celtics after free agency opens on Sunday, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

The Celtics were linked to a number of other players as of late, but one big question was how they would address the frontcourt. As Charania also reported on Monday, the team came to terms on a deal with former Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter on a two-year, $10 million contract.

Enes Kanter is signing a two-year, $10M deal with the Celtics, with a second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

With the new names now in the mix, we’re going to take a look at the Celtics roster along with their starting lineup as free agency rolls on.

Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup With Kemba Walker & Enes Kanter

*Notates expected starter

C: Enes Kanter*, Robert Williams, Guerschon Yabusele

PF: Semi Ojeleye*, Grant Williams

SF: Jayson Tatum*, Gordon Hayward

SG: Jaylen Brown*, Romeo Langford

PG: Kemba Walker* Marcus Smart, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters

