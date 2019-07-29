Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Leaves Country Amid Contract Holdout [Report]

It is being reported that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has left the country amid his contract holdout. While there were rumblings that this could play out previously, it’s now believed that he has left in order to visit Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while the Cowboys are in the midst of training camp.

This was first reported by Kevin Turner of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

BREAKING: I don’t normally dabble in the breaking news field, and this might not even qualify, but a source tells me Zeke is headed to Cabo. #ZekeWatch. So there’s that. @1053thefan — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) July 29, 2019

Beyond that, Turner speculated that while Cabo is known for it’s partying, that Elliott could be heading there to train.

Cabo has the reputation of a party city, but I would imagine Zeke is going to go train and they're going to try to hammer out a deal for his return. This all kind of makes sense honestly. — Kevin Turner (@ktfuntweets) July 29, 2019

Ezekiel Elliott’s Contract Holdout

As stated above, it was previously revealed that Elliott could leave the country before Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, CA. However, it was reported a bit later that the running back would opt against doing so. He has missed the first few days of training camp and is still negotiating a deal with the team.

Elliott would like to be paid like Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. This isn’t surprising, considering Gurley is the highest-paid running back in the NFL. The contract Elliott would like to top is a four-year, $57.5M deal.

Elliott’s asking price makes sense, considering he is the focal point of the Cowboys offense and will have a healthy offensive line producing holes for him to run through this season.

In Elliott’s three seasons with the Cowboys, he has rushed for over 4,000 yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns in his rookie season (2016). He should have a shot to outpace the average yearly yardage and make a push for a personal best in single-season touchdowns with a new contract under his belt.

Last season, Elliott improved as a versatile weapon for the Cowboys on offense. Elliott will remain the focus of the offense this season under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. His pass-catching ability paired with an elite running style could help Elliott put together a career year in 2019.

Jerry Jones Comments

During an interview with CBS 11 Sports (Dallas), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones opened up about his 24-year-old running back:

“That’s one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there.”

These are interesting comments from an owner who wants to show strength, but at the same time, he is telling Elliott that the team doesn’t necessarily need him to win.

These are bold comments, but make sense from a management standpoint. The rest of the team is still out there working and getting better. If Elliott doesn’t show up, they have other players who will have to step up. Jones knows he needs to motivate his other players, while maintaining strength in contract negotiations.

The news of Elliott leaving the country will certainly complicate the negotiations as the Cowboys have offered him a deal, which Elliott has reportedly not officially accepted or declined.

Elliott is making a statement by leaving the country and is the latest installment in this cat and mouse game they are playing.

