Hugo Santillan Dead: Argentine Fighter Dies at 23

Hugo Santillan is the Argentine boxer who died on July 25, five days after passing out following his bout with Uruguay’s Eduardo Abreu. He was 23 years old.

In his fighting career, Santillan went by the moniker “Dinamita.” Santillan fought a super lightweight and made his debut in September 2015.

He was a native of Ceres in Santa Fe, Argentina, and had been living in Villa Constitucion in his homeland at the time of his death.

Following His Penultimate Fight in June 2019, Authorities Had Said That Santillan Should Not Fight Again Until July 31

In total, Santillan fought 27 fights during his all-too-short career. He won 19 by knock out, lost six and drew two. Prior to his final fight, Santillan lost to Germany’s Armenian-born fighter Artem Harutyunyan on June 15 in Hamburg, Germany. Yahoo Deportes reports that following that fight, Germany’s boxing authority decreed that due to his injuries, Santillan was forbidden from fighting in their jurisdiction until July 31. Santillan fought Abreu on July 20 as his suspension in Germany did not carry over to Argentina.

Santillan’s Final Fight Ended in a Draw

Descansa en Paz, Hugo Santillan. Tristemente nos enteramos del fallecimiento de Hugo tras lesiones sufridas en su pelea este sábado pasado. Nos unimos a la familia de Hugo y a sus seres queridos en luto, apoyo y deseamos pronta resignación. Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/3QTTrhKnNi — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

The World Boxing Council broke the news of Santillan’s sad passing in a tweet that read, “RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday’s fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo’s family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation.”

Santillan’s Doctor Said that the Young Fighter ‘Never Woke From His Coma’

You can watch footage of Santillan’s final fight above. The fight was held at the Club Atletico San Nicolas in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was for the World Boxing Council Latino Silver Lightweight Title. Clarin reports that Santillan had fainted while waiting for the judge’s decision following his fight with Abreu. The newspaper says that Santillan was rushed to a local hospital where he went into cardiorespiratory arrest and had surgery to remove a brain clot.

Dr. Graciela Olocco of the Hospital of San Nicolas told Yahoo Deportes that Santillan “never left the coma.”

Santillan Was Trained by His Father, Hugo, Who Was Also a Professional Boxer

Clarin’s report on Santillan’s death mentions that his father, Hugo, who was his trainer, had also been a professional boxer.

His death came 24 hours after Maxim Dadashev died at the age of 28 after being in a coma following his fight with Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matías.

