Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, July 24

HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS: Dallas Tops Forbes Magazine’s Annual List of Most Valuable Sports Teams

The Dallas Cowboys reign as the most valuable sports franchise in the world continues, as Forbes Magazine’s annual list ranked them No. 1 for a fourth consecutive year.

According to the magazine, the defending NFC East champions are worth $5 billion, when you take into account earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The New York Yankees are up three spots to No. 2 this year, with a value of $4.6 billion. The Bronx Bombers’ attendance rose 10% last year to 3.5 million, which was the highest mark for the Yankees since 2012, according to the Forbes article.

Rounding out the top five are soccer teams Real Madrid at No. 3 ($4.2 billion) and Barcelona at No. 4 ($4.02 billion), and the New York Knicks at No. 5 ($4 billion).

In 2012, Manchester United was the only team worth more than $2 billion, but that number has grown to a remarkable 52 teams across sports that are currently worth $2 billion.

The NFL reigns supreme on the list with 26 of their 32 teams in the top 50. Forbes reports that NFL media-rights deals paid more than $260 million per team last season.

See the full list of teams here.

Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Injuries Suffered From Friday’s Fight



Junior welterweight boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away at the age of 28 on Tuesday due to brain injuries he suffered from a grueling 11-round fight with Subriel Matias this past Friday at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The previously unbeaten Dadashev faced Matias in a 140-pound world title elimination fight, where the winner would be awarded as the mandatory challenger for the belt. Matias dominated the bout, forcing Dadashev’s trainer Buddy McGirt to stop the fight after the 11th round. With Dadashev sitting on a stool in his corner following the 11th round, McGirt pleaded with him to stop the fight but Dadashev shook his head to disapprove. Seeing the condition his fighter was in, McGirt took action and stopped it anyway.

“I saw him fading, and when he came back to the corner, my mind was already made up,” McGirt said. “I was just asking him out of respect, but my mind was made up. I wasn’t going to let him go out there.”

This video of Buddy McGirt urging Maxim Dadashev to stop fighting was hard to watch Friday, it’s even harder now. Heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/BNjsdpJfle — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

Dadashev, who began boxing at the age of 10, collapsed before making it back to the dressing room and was transported to the hospital where he had a two-hour emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma (bleeding on the brain). He was placed in a medically induced coma to allow time for the brain swelling to go down.

Dadashev’s widow, Elizaveta Apushkina, issued a statement via a hospital spokeswoman:

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev,” she said. “He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”

Dadashev’s manager, Egis Klimas, paid tribute to the boxer on his Instagram page:

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

The Red Sox have caught the Rays in the Wild Card standings and will look to surpass them with a sweep on Wednesday afternoon. Both Boston and Tampa Bay sit two games back of the second wild card position, currently occupied by the Oakland Athletics.Today, 12:10 p.m. ET

CYCLING: Tour de France

Riders will take on the 17th of 21 stages on Wednesday, with the top six separated by a little over two minutes.

When: Today, 6 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

GOLF: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind in Memphis will host this week’s World Golf Championship event, which was previously held at Akron’s Firestone Country Club. Forty-six of the world’s top 50 players have committed to play in this week’s no-cut event, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and defending champion Justin Thomas.

When: Thursday, 2 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

