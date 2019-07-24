Despite getting up there in age, LeBron James is still one of the NBA’s most imposing physical specimens. With explosive closing speed, strength, and leaping ability, James is still able to pull off miraculous feats on the hardwood even though he heads into his age 35 season. For a player with as much mileage on their body as LeBron, this is no easy feat and is a testament to how well he has maintained his body over the course of his 16 seasons.

Follow the Heavy Los Angeles Lakers page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lakers’ LeBron James Doesn’t Have an Offseason According to Trainer

What's @KingJames weekly routine in the off-season? His trainer Mike Mancias answered. pic.twitter.com/rgt6AJQFHH — Sevens (@Msc7Sevens777) July 24, 2019

Given his incredible run of sustained production, it makes sense that his trainer, Mike Mancias, responded by saying that LeBron doesn’t really have much of an offseason. While most veteran players take some time away from the gym and weight room in the offseason to let their bodies rest, James instead has been working out six days a week and keeping his body in peak season shape.

Coming off the first major injury of his career and the longest extended break from professional basketball in his entire career this season, LeBron should come out of the gates refreshed and motivated to start the season. Especially with the addition of Anthony Davis and re-tooled roster to better suit James’ strengths, the Lakers missing the playoffs last season and the forced sitting of LeBron could be blessings in disguise for what is shaping up to be a major bounce-back campaign.

LeBron James Fit Alongside New Lakers Teammates

On paper, LeBron James looks to be an ideal fit next to his new teammate Anthony Davis. Davis’ elite athleticism should make him a dangerous outlet for lobs in transition while his elite finishing ability near the rim should provide an excellent roll target and safety net for James to play off of. Davis has also shown flashes of the ability to stroke the deep ball and should that be something he can consistently add to his arsenal, he becomes an even deadlier weapon for James to play alongside.

Should he routinely be able to pop off screens as opposed to rolling to the rim, defenses would be essentially unable to shut down a James and Davis two-man game without dedicating additional help defenders. When you factor in the Lakers’ addition of a number of outside shooters this offseason, their offense looks to be able to punish defenses whenever help defenders leave one of the perimeter shooters to assist on James and Davis.

Should DeMarcus Cousins return to form after battling back from a myriad of injuries, LeBron would have yet another superstar big man to play alongside. While not the elite athlete that Davis is, Cousins – when healthy – is an elite multi-level scorer with the strength to get inside and dominate on the glass. His ability to consistently knock down the deep ball should do wonders to help give James and Davis valuable room to operate near the rim.