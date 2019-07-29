Derek Carr’s Son Drops Dime to Antonio Brown’s [WATCH]

The Derek Carr-Antonio Brown connection figures to be a big part of Raiders‘ future. Brown gives Carr the best receiver he’s ever had to throw to and their pairing should mean great things for Oakland’s offense. What’s also promising is that the two men seem to genuinely like each other. The opposite can be said about Brown’s relationship with Ben Roethlisberger, which is what led to him wanting to leave Pittsburgh. A healthy Brown-Carr relationship will be very important for the future success of the team. If the Raiders are lucky, maybe they’ll be another Carr-Brown tandem that makes its way to Las Vegas in 20 years.

Antonio Brown participated slightly at today’s second training camp practice in Napa, but he was regulated to just catching passes and running a few routes. He’s in the process of nursing an unknown injury, though it seems to be very minor. What isn’t minor is a recent video Brown posted to his Instagram.

Trying to follow in their fathers’ footsteps, Dallas Carr and Ali Brown took to the sideline to run some routes. Of course, Brown was the receiver while Carr dropped him a pass. Dallas needs to work on how to quickly release the ball because he left Ali hanging a little too long after his route was finished. Ali Brown also tried to run some cone drills, but he still needs a little work if he’s going to match his dad.

Quarterback blood runs through the veins of the Carrs, so little Dallas will probably develop a cannon for an arm. Apparently, golf also is a skillset of the Carrs as one of Derek Carr’s has shown impressive putting ability. Brown is the first football player of note in his family, but we won’t be surprised if one or more of his boy’s put the NFL on notice a couple of decades from now.

While seeing the sons of the Raiders’ offensive leaders practice is fun, things will start getting really exciting once Brown is a full participant in practice. With Tyrell Williams lining up on the other side, Oakland’s passing game could be deadly. Brown’s ability to get open and make tough catches is going to be a godsend for a Raider offense that couldn’t put up good numbers in 2018. Brown’s work ethic and energy are infectious and he’s already rubbing off on his teammates. Opinions on Derek Carr’s ability as a franchise quarterback have soured after a season that saw him play very poorly. With the addition of Brown, Jon Gruden and company will have a better idea of what they can expect from Carr. If Carr can look more like he did in 2016, he’s going to be the quarterback for the Raiders for a very long time.

