Raiders’ Greg Olson Hints That Chris Warren III Wasn’t Professional

In a surprise move early in the day, the Oakland Raiders let go of second-year RB Chris Warren III. It’s not typically surprising when a second-year undrafted player who hasn’t played a regular-season game is released, but Warren had built himself quite a following after an impressive preseason back in 2018. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to prove himself in the regular season as he was hit with an injury that kept him out. Well, he’s not going to get his chance with the Raiders. The team quickly added a new RB in James Butler and offensive coordinator Greg Olson shed some light on the situation.

Greg Olson Hints That Chris Warren III Wasn’t Professional

After the team’s second practice of training camp, Greg Olson took to the podium to address the media. He offered interesting insight as to why Warren is no longer with the team.

“We just wanted to bring James Butler in,” said Olson when asked about the decision to let Warren go. “There are certain standards that we have here and we expect a certain level of professionalism with our players coming in fitness-wise. He didn’t meet our fitness expectations, so we decided to make a change.”

From the sounds of that, it looks like Warren showed up to training camp out of shape and not ready to work. That’s a pretty surprising reveal considering Warren had to have known he was going into a heated competition to make the roster.

This story is developing. Refresh for more updates…

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Seattle Seahawks Among Potential Chris Warren III Free Agency Fits

