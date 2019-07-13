WATCH: Woody Harrelson Drank Wine at Wimbledon & Was Denied Access to His Seat

Woody Harrelson drank wine at Wimbledon and because of that, he missed some of the men’s doubles final at the All England Club. Harrelson had been attending Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah v.s. Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. TV viewers seemed more interested in Woody’s antics rather than Cabal and Farah’s victory.

Obviously, the biggest news of the day in London was Romanian Simona Halep’s less than 60-minute victory over Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon championship. After Halep’s 6-2 6-2 win, Williams told the media that Halep had “played out of her mind.”

Here’s Woody being denied access to his seat, so he takes a slug of wine:

A later video showed Woody engrossed in his phone and licking his lips repeatedly:

can someone check on woody pic.twitter.com/LFunpC0pNj — Twltter’s #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Historian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Twitter user Tyler Ruins TV did a top-notch job of staying on every time ESPN cut to Harrelson during the game.

Woody look completely shocked when Mahut took a brutal shot to the groin:

This is the most gruesome and violent tennis match I've seen in decades of watching the sport, and this is the least of it pic.twitter.com/zs6eAQkYAA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 13, 2019

These are just some of the many faces that Woody pulled during the game:

Harrelson told the Hollywood Reporter in June 2017 that he had stopped smoking pot in February 2016. In the same interview, Harrelson said that he mostly drank wine, in addition to cognac and the occasional shot. Harrelson said, “I’m a happy drunk, but sometimes I drink to the point where I’m not really thinking very clearly.”

While in February 2012, Harrelson told New York Magazine that he felt like he had gained 25 pounds while going on a tear across England, Spain and Amsterdam “eating heavy foods and going on benders, blazing through Europe drinking wine.”

Harrelson has been spotted at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2018.

